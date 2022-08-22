ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

In Nevada, Democrats' midterm prospects look better despite headwinds: Suffolk poll

By Kenneth Tran, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTjtD_0hQx9Vvg00
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is surrounded by supporters as she attends a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher, AP

In Nevada, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto leads her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by seven percentage points (45%-38%), according to a new poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Cortez Masto's latest polling numbers are a significant voter swing in her favor. In April, in a hypothetical matchup prior to winning the Nevada Republican primary, Laxalt led Cortez Masto by 3 percentage points (43%-40%) according to a previous poll also conducted by Suffolk University and the Reno Gazette-Journal.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Nevada Senate race as a toss-up election that could determine control of the Senate. The poll's findings come as eyebrows raise within the Republican Party over the quality and electability of GOP candidates in purple swing states.

Here are other key findings from the poll, conducted among 500 likely Nevada voters.

Voters are still most concerned with the economy

Inflation and the economy remain on the top of voters' minds – 34% of respondents said the economy is the most important issue to them.

As Republicans hammer President Joe Biden and Democrats over high inflation rates, Laxalt leads Cortez Masto among economically concerned voters by 60-21%.

Despite the latest Consumer Price Index report, which showed signs that inflation was easing off 40-year record highs, 74% of likely Nevada voters would rate the economy as either “fair” or “poor.” And 46% of voters said their standard of living is worse today than it was two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBXaf_0hQx9Vvg00
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Officials from several law enforcement unions, including the Las Vegas Police Protective Association and the National Border Patrol Counsel, spoke in support of Laxalt's candidacy. John Locher, AP

Biden’s approval is improving in Nevada, but still unpopular

In Nevada, where Biden won by a slim margin of a little more than 2 percentage points, voters are more approving of Biden's job as president compared to months prior.

In April, according to a previous poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Reno Gazette-Journal, Biden had an approval rating of 35% and disapproval rating of 59%.

Now, Biden’s approval rating in Nevada is still low, but higher at 41% compared to his disapproval rating of 52% .

Biden’s slight rise in approval comes after a series of legislative victories for Democrats, including the CHIPS Act, the PACT Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Democrats hope their legislative wins can provide the momentum they need to retain control of Congress.

Cortez Masto sees boost post-Dobbs

After the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in June, Republicans could be seeing the political fallout from the 13% of voters who say abortion is the most important issue on the ballot.

Cortez Masto leads Laxalt by 79%-11% among abortion minded voters and 53%-30% among women. Her numbers come as Democrats seek to energize Democratic turnout through abortion politics.

Even for voters who did not say abortion was the most important issue, the majority of voters said abortion will have a significant impact on how they vote.

On a scale of one to 10 (one being "not at all" and 10 being "very much"), 52% of likely voters gave abortion a score of eight to 10 on the impact of abortion on their vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QowU_0hQx9Vvg00
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks to Abortion-rights activists after the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Nevadans support raising minimum wage, somewhat

Almost three-quarters – 71% – of likely voters either “somewhat supported” or “strongly supported” a ballot question to raise the minimum wage in Nevada to $12 an hour by July 2024, allow the state legislature to increase the minimum wage, and make it so Nevada's minimum wage can never fall below the federal minimum wage.

Existing state law will already raise the minimum wage to $11 an hour for employees with health insurance and $12 an hour for all other employees, but the ballot question would provide a $12 minimum wage across the board.

Ranked choice voting could be getting more popular

Nevada voters could be seeing ranked choice ballots in future elections, as another ballot question will ask voters if they support ranked choice voting in open nonpartisan primaries and statewide general elections.

A slim majority of 52% either “somewhat support” or “strongly support” the measure, while 34% either “somewhat oppose” or “strongly oppose.” About 14% are undecided on the question.

The citizen initiative, brought to the ballot by petition of registered voters and not the legislature, would have to pass by simple majority this year and in 2024 according to Nevada law.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In Nevada, Democrats' midterm prospects look better despite headwinds: Suffolk poll

Comments / 44

Wickie Riley
4d ago

Let's go Nevada get the democrats out of office. can't you see what they are doing to our country. Vote them all out.

Reply
14
Shirley Lake
4d ago

Governor Abbott should start bussing illegals to "sanctuary" Navada to remind the taxpayers that they are on the hook for democrat sanctuary proclamation.

Reply(2)
7
Magavotersrnazis
4d ago

Soon as the terrorist get it through their thick racist skulls the better. Nevada is blue and it's staying blue. We will put them in their place in this election. 💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Reply(4)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Laxalt
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Washington Dc#Nevada Senate#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election State#Election Federal#Mexican#Democratic#Suffolk University#The Republican Party#Gop#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy