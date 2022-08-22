ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after Tampa driver rams FHP patrol vehicle following chase, troopers say

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two people after a pursuit in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, a release said.

Troopers said the chase began after troopers in Hillsborough County noticed an Altima on I-4 that was believed to be involved in a theft case out of Lakeland.

After the Altima went north on I-75, troopers tried to pull the vehicle over only for it to flee onto westbound Fowler Avenue.

Troopers said the Altima later collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Gillette Street.

The Altima driver continued westbound to the intersection of 56th Street and collided with three other vehicles, prompting the occupants of the vehicle to abandon the Altima for a Dodge Durango.

According to troopers, the Durango continued fleeing west on Fowler Avenue and turning north at 50th Street, where troopers conducted their traffic stop.

Things escalated when the driver, Grechan Toliver, 32, of Tampa, rammed into an unoccupied patrol vehicle, the release said.

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

All of the Durango occupants were detained by troopers and suffered minor injuries. The trooper was not hurt.

FHP said Toliver is being charged with aggravated assault. Ashley Gater, 34, is charged with the initial crimes of fleeing and eluding as well as leaving the scene of two crashes.

Additional charges are pending both the FHP investigation and the theft investigation by Lakeland police, according to troopers.

