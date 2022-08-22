ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams tie the knot after postponed wedding, Hyland's 'Modern Family' attends

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams proved good things come to those who wait, with the couple getting married after postponing their nuptials two years ago.

The "Modern Family" alum and former "Bachelorette" contestant said “I do” during a ceremony Saturday, a source familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak about it publicly told USA TODAY.

Hyland was dressed by Vera Wang for her bridal looks, according to a press release from the designer. For her walk down the aisle, Hyland wore a light ivory silk ballgown with a cathedral-length tulle veil, while she donned a soft white Italian crepe gown for the afterparty.

Hyland and Adams were originally set to wed in August 2020, but the wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the lovebirds celebrated in style on the day of their would-be nuptials, posting a series of photos to Instagram.

Background: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate their would-be wedding day wearing white, drinking wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5fwm_0hQx94QY00
Sarah Hyland, left, and Wells Adams kiss as they arrive at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021. The couple got married during a ceremony Saturday, two years after postponing their original nuptials. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

'Nobody's perfect': 'Modern Family' stars Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould on why they're not role models

In the photos , the two held hands and beamed at each other in front of a sun-strewn vineyard with Hyland wearing a white midriff-baring top, a straw hat and a white veil featuring the words "Bride to be."

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead ... we took pictures and drank wine," Hyland captioned the post. "I love you to Pluto & back."

The couple’s real wedding featured a star-studded guest list, including Hyland’s “Modern Family” co-stars Sofía Vergara , Jesse Tyler Ferguson (plus husband Justin Mikita ), Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen . Vergara shared a black-and-white photo of herself, Ferguson, Mikita, and Gould on Instagram Sunday.

“#sarahandwells wedding,” Vergara captioned the post.

Adams appeared on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016. Although he didn't win JoJo Fletcher's heart, he did catch the eye of Hyland, who tweeted about her crush, adding the hashtags: "Knew he was the best from the start" and "Men who read are hot."

The online flirting transitioned into a relationship in October 2017. The two got engaged in Fiji in July 2019, with Adams sharing video footage of the proposal on his Instagram account, set to the tune of Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' "I Like to Be With Me When I'm With You."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

Bennifer: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry again at star-studded second wedding in Georgia

'I was in awe': Jay Ellis marries model girlfriend Nina Senicar in dreamy Italian wedding

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams tie the knot after postponed wedding, Hyland's 'Modern Family' attends

Community Policy