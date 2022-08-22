Now that school is back in session, students across the country are switching gears from summer sleep-ins to 8 a.m. classes. To help you transition to study mode (and stay alert when you’re getting up before noon), check out DoorDash’s free coffee deal for students. You’ll need to snap up the new DashPass for Students to get in on the free coffee in August 2022, but with its discounted price — and major perks — it’s definitely worth your consideration. Here’s how it works and how you can enter to win free coffee for all four years of college, courtesy of fellow freshman, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO