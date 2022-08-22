Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Stay Awake In Class With DoorDash’s Free Coffee Deal In August
Now that school is back in session, students across the country are switching gears from summer sleep-ins to 8 a.m. classes. To help you transition to study mode (and stay alert when you’re getting up before noon), check out DoorDash’s free coffee deal for students. You’ll need to snap up the new DashPass for Students to get in on the free coffee in August 2022, but with its discounted price — and major perks — it’s definitely worth your consideration. Here’s how it works and how you can enter to win free coffee for all four years of college, courtesy of fellow freshman, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.
Elite Daily
Charli D'Amelio's Back-To-School Shopping List Includes Desk And Dorm Essentials
Pretty soon, you’ll be heading back to school. While the thought of having to do homework is a drag after getting so used to lounging by the pool every day, there’s no denying that back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. It’s a chance to start fresh with all-new back-to-school supplies. You may be decorating your dorm for the first time ever and looking for major inspo. As one of the biggest influencers, what’s on Charli D’Amelio’s back-to-school shopping list could help you figure out what’s a must-have and what can be left behind at home.
Comments / 0