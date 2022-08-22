Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Steps out of lineup
Devers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers had started all 21 games since returning from the injured list Aug. 2, but he'll receive a day off after posting a .626 OPS during that stretch. Christian Arroyo will shift to third base and Enrique Hernandez to second while Jarren Duran starts in center field.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work, as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he worked the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season, Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Out of lineup
McCarthy will hit the bench Friday against the White Sox. McCarthy has been on fire over his last 10 games, hitting .375 with a homer and three steals, but he'll nonetheless get the day off Friday. Jordan Luplow will start in left field.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday
Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals. Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Exits after one pitch
McKay exited his start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday after throwing only one pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He's battled serious arm injuries across the last three seasons, which have greatly limited his workload. The Rays have not yet disclosed a reason for McKay's absence, but he is set to undergo an MRI on Friday.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Kelley spent a week in the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. However, he'll head back to the minors after Adrian Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start.
CBS Sports
Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's
At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game
Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on injured list
Holderman (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Holderman exited Wednesday's appearance against Atlanta due to right shoulder soreness and will be unavailable for at least the next two weeks. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Yohan Ramirez was recalled Friday to provide additional bullpen depth.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three
Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-run single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
Comments / 0