Parvo-like illness spreading in northern Michigan: Here's what you need to know

By Marisa Oberle
 4 days ago
A Parvo-like illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development ( MDRAD ) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory ( MSU VDL ) are conducting further tests.

In a release on Monday , the agencies said some of the first samples submitted for testing were positive for canine parvovirus after the additional tests were run.

Parvo is a highly contagious and often deadly disease that primarily affects dogs under the age of two.

The outbreak is believed to have started in Otsego County, but has since spread to other nearby areas.

According to the county’s animal control and shelter director, Melissa FitzGerald, at least 30 dogs have died from the illness since the end of June.

“There’s no commonality at this point other than vaccines may have been incomplete or not proper,” said FitzGerald.

She adds all of them exhibited symptoms of Parvo, but tested negative for the illness at their vets.

It’s unclear why that happened, but is part of the state’s investigation.

“That’s what we’re working on now, or they [MDRAD / MSU VDL] are working on now, is what exactly is it a strain of Parvo? Is it something else? Is it combined? There’s a lot of unanswered questions that they’re looking into at this point,” said FitzGerald.

Adrianna Potrafkey, who lives in northern Michigan, says four of her dogs woke up with bloody diarrhea and upset stomaches at the beginning of July.

Other symptoms of Parvo include tiredness and loss of appetite. It spreads through fecal matter.

All of them have since recovered. She credits their survival in part to the vaccines they received as puppies.

“We had no idea, they [the vet] had no idea what was going on,” said Potrafkey. “I didn’t work for two weeks straight. I was behind on my bills. It was hard for me. My boyfriend’s boss lended us a lot of money. We have to pay it back. It impacted me a lot. I couldn’t leave them incase something happened.”

FitzGerald says if pet owners have an upcoming trip to northern Michigan, they should make sure their dogs are up to date on their vaccinations or leave them at home if they are exhibiting symptoms.

“If you don’t know if your dog is, call your vet,” said FitzGerald. “Make sure they’re up to date on all their vaccinations, make sure they were properly vaccinated when you got them whether it was when they were puppies or when they were three.”

She added, “Keep your dogs close. Don’t let them sniff about - No common water dishes, anything like that.”

ClickOnDetroit.com

Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan

The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan dog illness reaches death toll of 60

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just days. This jump has prompted state officials to investigate the unidentified illness that is mostly impacting dogs under the age of two.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Local Vet Reacts to Parvo-like Virus Killing Northern Michigan Dogs

A virus similar to parvovirus has been infecting and killing dogs in northern Michigan. Michigan State University is still investigating, but as of Monday, the first samples submitted for testing were in fact positive for canine parvovirus. Walter E. Bungard DVM of the Atlanta Veterinary Clinic hasn’t seen any cases...
EAST LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Dogs with Parvo-Like Illness Rising in Northern Michigan

A deadly illness continues its spread among dogs in northern Michigan. The Clare County Animal Control Director reported at least 30 dogs in the county have died from the virus since the beginning of August. It comes after the Otsego County Animal Shelter identified more than 20 dogs dying in...
Complex

Dozens of Dogs Dead From Unidentified Illness in Michigan

Officials are working to identify a mystery parvovirus-like illness spreading across Michigan that has already killed dozens of dogs in the state. Per CNN, Otsego County alone has already reported more than 20 dog deaths from the illness, which resembles the highly infectious canine parvovirus. The dogs that have died from the illness typically passed away within days of presenting symptoms, which include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Over 30 dogs have died after showing similar symptoms in Clare County this month, according to Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks, per the Clare County Cleaver.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Cheryl E Preston

What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants

No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.
ROANOKE, VA
UpNorthLive.com

Health warning issued for Antrim County beach

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
goodmorningamerica.com

Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials

A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
