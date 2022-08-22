Read full article on original website
Related
We visited Aldi rival Lidl stores in the US and UK and found that one offered much wackier products, including massage guns, leaf blowers, and $59 kayaks
Lidl is rapidly expanding Stateside. It opened its first US store just five years ago and already has more than 150 locations.
Voices: The uniquely British perils of owning an electric car in the UK
“It should be just like using a petrol pump and I don’t understand why it isn’t,” said the young woman who was trying, and failing, to charge her electric car at Tesco in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, just as we were.Yorkshire folk are renowned for their plain speaking and, while this scion of the southern part of that fine region would have added an expletive in front of “petrol pump”, she was a good example. Her comment perfectly summed up one of the major problems people encounter when trying to charge their electric vehicles. Both she and my wife...
CARS・
China-Ukraine Dispute Simmers Over New Taiwan Group
Ukrainian lawmakers told Newsweek that Chinese diplomats have been agitating against the Taiwan Friendship Group.
bioengineer.org
Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report ‘moral distress’ during COVID-19 pandemic
CHAPEL HILL, NC – The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Discover Europe's hidden vacation spots and ideas for fall travel
Shoulder season is almost here, when travel transitions from peak crowds and prices to something -- hopefully -- a little more mellow. Join us for our roundup of weekly travel news as well as tips for where to travel in late 2022.
bioengineer.org
Blood tests reveal gene expression changes in dolphins following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill
Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0272345. Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0272345. Article Title: Transcriptome profiling of blood from common bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) in the northern Gulf of Mexico to enhance health assessment capabilities. Author Countries: U.S.A. Funding: This research was made possible by a grant from The Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative (https://gulfresearchinitiative.org/) to...
bioengineer.org
Understanding healthy function of tau, protein associated with dementia
In Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative dementias, proteins that normally play a role in healthy brain tissue turn bad, clumping together to form insoluble plaques and tangles as neurons wither and die. Exactly how these proteins are connected to disease – and whether they can be targeted in some way to slow, stop or reverse its progression – remains a challenging problem. New research from the University of California, Davis reveals a novel role for how one of these proteins, tau, functions in healthy nerve cells, bringing us closer to understanding how it could be involved in pathology. The work was published Aug. 22 in Nature Chemical Biology.
bioengineer.org
Chinese researchers identify new molecular targets into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), characterized by liver steatosis, inflammation and injury, has emerged as one of major causes for end-stage liver disease like hepatocellular carcinoma. However, what drives its progression?. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), characterized by liver steatosis, inflammation and injury, has emerged as one of major causes for end-stage liver disease...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Mechanism behind deadly fungal infection on top of influenza or Covid-19 deciphered
Over 15 per cent of all critically ill patients who end up in intensive care with severe influenza or Covid-19 additionally develop aspergillosis, a pulmonary fungal infection. This doubles their mortality rate. A UZ Leuven and KU Leuven trial with international partners has revealed that multiple dysfunctions of the immune response lie at the basis of higher susceptibility to fungal infections. These insights were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and constitute an important first step towards increasing the survival rate of patients with these severe lung infections.
bioengineer.org
Therapeutic drug renders cancer cell weapon harmless
Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
Peak Tram back on track in tourist-devoid Hong Kong
The Peak Tram, Hong Kong's famed public transport and a popular tourist draw, reopened Saturday after a year-long $102 million facelift even as the city's coronavirus curbs continue to keep overseas visitors at bay. The historic funicular, which dates back to 1888 and offers panoramic views of Hong Kong Island's famous skyline as it ascends to Victoria Peak, used to draw over six million visitors a year, according to its operator.
Comments / 0