KCC awarded $25 million federal grant to plug abandoned wells
TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has been awarded a $25 million initial federal grant to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The initial grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remediate abandoned oil and gas wells. A total of $4.7 billion has been allocated over the next eight years to plug abandoned wells in the U.S. The KCC is eligible to receive another $33.6 million in future formula grant funding.
Kansas Department of Commerce Announces New Grant Opportunity to Support Economic Development in Smaller Communities
TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced a new grant opportunity today that will help support economic development and revitalization efforts in smaller communities across Kansas through investments in quality-of-life initiatives. The brand-new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) program will make grants between $5,000 and...
USDA Invests Nearly $640,000 in Emergency Preparedness and Clean Energy in Rural Kansas
TOPEKA, August 24, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced the USDA is investing $639,854 in critical infrastructure across rural Kansas. “Kansans are ready to tackle climate change the way we have always faced major challenges – with our...
KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Virtual Meeting September 7
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This is a regular quarterly board meeting and will be held via internet meeting services. The meeting is open to the...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Carolina Loera Lozano as Interim Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Carolina Loera Lozano as the interim Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission (KHLAAC). Audé Negrete, the most recent Executive Director of the Commission, resigned the position to join the Kansas Department of Health & Environment as a Communication Partnerships and Engagement Consultant.
$3.2 Million in Grants Available to Aid Rural First Responders Combatting Opioid Abuse
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced $3.2 million in grants that will be used to assist rural first responders combatting opioid abuse. The grants will fund training regarding carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose. “The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is...
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert Issued for Seven Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
