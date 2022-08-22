DEADWOOD, S.D. – According to statistics released this week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s July 2022 gaming handle was down 8.00 percent over July of 2021, with slot machine handle decreasing by 8.17 percent, when compared to July of 2021. The table game handle decreased by 8.46 percent when compared to 2021 July’s table game handle. Deadwood’s sports wagering recorded its lowest monthly wager action since last September’s kickoff. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,296,295 in “free-play” for the month of July, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $11,867,265 for July of 2022.

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO