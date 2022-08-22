Read full article on original website
Related
kbhbradio.com
Bipartisan group of legislators call for AG to recuse himself from Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Among them is Jamie Smith, the Democratic nominee...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota Is 2022’s 3rd State with the Most Student Debt – WalletHub Study
UNDATED – With the average student loan debt reaching around $37,000 per borrower, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine the states that are friendliest toward student-loan...
kbhbradio.com
Deadwood gaming down in July
DEADWOOD, S.D. – According to statistics released this week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s July 2022 gaming handle was down 8.00 percent over July of 2021, with slot machine handle decreasing by 8.17 percent, when compared to July of 2021. The table game handle decreased by 8.46 percent when compared to 2021 July’s table game handle. Deadwood’s sports wagering recorded its lowest monthly wager action since last September’s kickoff. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,296,295 in “free-play” for the month of July, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $11,867,265 for July of 2022.
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota High School Football Scores for Thursday, August 25
UNDATED – Here is your South Dakota high school football scoreboard for Thursday, August 25:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbhbradio.com
Tuesday Night, August 23, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Tuesday Night, August 23, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 13-25, 25-22, 25-9, 25-21 Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21 Bon Homme def. Winner, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 Canton def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 Castlewood def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-21, 25-21,...
Comments / 0