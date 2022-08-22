Read full article on original website
Understanding healthy function of tau, protein associated with dementia
In Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative dementias, proteins that normally play a role in healthy brain tissue turn bad, clumping together to form insoluble plaques and tangles as neurons wither and die. Exactly how these proteins are connected to disease – and whether they can be targeted in some way to slow, stop or reverse its progression – remains a challenging problem. New research from the University of California, Davis reveals a novel role for how one of these proteins, tau, functions in healthy nerve cells, bringing us closer to understanding how it could be involved in pathology. The work was published Aug. 22 in Nature Chemical Biology.
Therapeutic drug renders cancer cell weapon harmless
Many tumor cells mist themselves with a protective perfume that disables the immune system. But a drug already approved for other purposes can apparently render this weapon harmless. This is shown in a study by the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, which has now appeared in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers now want to further optimize the compound. In the medium term, this could pave the way for new anti-cancer drugs.
