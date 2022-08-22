ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

1 Million Oysters Added to Manhasset Bay

Manhasset Bay has some new residents, a million of them to be exact. A million new oysters were placed into Manhasset Bay, a pilot program to help with shellfish restoration by establishing oyster beds in these waters. North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the rest...
MANHASSET, NY
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Lifestyle
Southampton, NY
Government
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Beaches#Spars#Coopers Beach
longisland.com

Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
NBC New York

Nearly Two Dozen Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming

Nearly two dozen beaches were closed on Wednesday — and could remain that way Thursday — over the risk of possible bacteria in the water due to this week's flash flooding in the area. The Suffolk County Health Department announced no swimming at 23 beaches on the north...
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Towns registers its anger on overdevelopment

Angered by what they consider to be too much proposed development in the Five Towns, roughly 500 area residents voiced their opposition to the projects and emphasized the need to improve Route 878, also known as the Nassau Expressway, at a meeting at the Lawrence Yacht & Country Club on Aug. 16.
LAWRENCE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location

Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
SMITHTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
27east.com

Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat

When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!

Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
SMITHTOWN, NY
islipbulletin.net

Frustration over meeting recordings

For many people, the Town of Islip live-stream or recordings are their only way to interact with town board meetings. Town board meetings can be during the middle of a weekday, or individuals may be unable to attend in-person due to mobility issues. Over the last few months, the Town...
ISLIP, NY
soundingsonline.com

She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along

Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
Progressive Rail Roading

MTA LIRR opens rebuilt overpass at Huntington Station

MTA Long Island Rail Road has opened a rebuilt overpass near its train station in Huntington, New York. The new overpass is fully enclosed with glass-panel walls and features brighter LED lighting and CCTV security cameras. The old overpass was demolished and removed to accommodate the new structure, including stairs, landings and connecting bridges to parking garages, MTA LIRR officials said in a press release.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hearing on sewage plant land: 13 single-family homes proposed

Five years after Nassau County ceded the Rock Hall Road land to Lawrence and more than 13 years after the villages of Cedarhurst and Lawrence agreed to a county plan to the send the villages’ sewage to a pumping station in Inwood, and on to the Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plan, the Lawrence village planning board will hear an application for development of the land.
LAWRENCE, NY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy