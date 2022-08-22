Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
longisland.com
1 Million Oysters Added to Manhasset Bay
Manhasset Bay has some new residents, a million of them to be exact. A million new oysters were placed into Manhasset Bay, a pilot program to help with shellfish restoration by establishing oyster beds in these waters. North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the rest...
Why You Should Visit Shelter Island the Next Chance You Get
Things don’t change very quickly on water-locked Shelter Island. Lately, however, a spate of old, beloved eateries with new ownership and a new lease (literally) on life are making the ferry lines a bit longer than usual. This isn’t the observation of an outsider or island dabbler. I’m from...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Concerned About Impact Of Tax Abatement For Hotel
Westhampton Beach Village Board members said last week that they were shocked to learn that the developers of a 16-room luxury hotel on Beach Lane were seeking a partial tax... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
27east.com
Village Taking Multiple Approaches, In Conjunction With Other Entities, To Address Traffic Concerns
“Unbearable.” That’s the word Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren uses to describe the traffic situation for those who work or reside in the village right now. He says that addressing... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At...
27east.com
Southampton Theater Is Reportedly Sold, But Details Remain Shrouded In Mystery
After being on the market for several years and being shuttered since the start of the pandemic, the historic Southampton movie theater apparently finally has been sold. But the details... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
NBC New York
Nearly Two Dozen Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming
Nearly two dozen beaches were closed on Wednesday — and could remain that way Thursday — over the risk of possible bacteria in the water due to this week's flash flooding in the area. The Suffolk County Health Department announced no swimming at 23 beaches on the north...
Herald Community Newspapers
Five Towns registers its anger on overdevelopment
Angered by what they consider to be too much proposed development in the Five Towns, roughly 500 area residents voiced their opposition to the projects and emphasized the need to improve Route 878, also known as the Nassau Expressway, at a meeting at the Lawrence Yacht & Country Club on Aug. 16.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location
Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27east.com
Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat
When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
longisland.com
All Action Alarm: Family-Run Business Safeguarding Long Islanders for 42 Years and Running
The Hauppauge-based All Action Alarm first opened their doors for business in 1980, and the multi-generational, family-owned and operated security company recently celebrated 42 years of keeping Long Islanders and their loved ones safe in their own homes. All Action Alarm has been a family affair since day one, with...
Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!
Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
islipbulletin.net
Frustration over meeting recordings
For many people, the Town of Islip live-stream or recordings are their only way to interact with town board meetings. Town board meetings can be during the middle of a weekday, or individuals may be unable to attend in-person due to mobility issues. Over the last few months, the Town...
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
soundingsonline.com
She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along
Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
Progressive Rail Roading
MTA LIRR opens rebuilt overpass at Huntington Station
MTA Long Island Rail Road has opened a rebuilt overpass near its train station in Huntington, New York. The new overpass is fully enclosed with glass-panel walls and features brighter LED lighting and CCTV security cameras. The old overpass was demolished and removed to accommodate the new structure, including stairs, landings and connecting bridges to parking garages, MTA LIRR officials said in a press release.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hearing on sewage plant land: 13 single-family homes proposed
Five years after Nassau County ceded the Rock Hall Road land to Lawrence and more than 13 years after the villages of Cedarhurst and Lawrence agreed to a county plan to the send the villages’ sewage to a pumping station in Inwood, and on to the Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plan, the Lawrence village planning board will hear an application for development of the land.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0