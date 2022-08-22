Read full article on original website
Inside Pitch: 2023 Extra Elite 100 1B/OF Chloe Lesko… “My One Big Takeaway from Growing through Softball Over the Past 14 Years”
Chloe Lesko is a 2023 Extra Elite 100 honoree who has blogged for Extra Inning Softball for almost two years. During that time, she has shared with us her journey while playing for the So Cal Cruisers and also while at Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, California) High where she’s been a 1st Team All-CIF power-hitting first baseman and outfielder the last two seasons.
Inside Pitch: Softball Great Jessie Warren Discusses Pressure… Her 5 Tips on How to Handle It
Extra Inning Softball correspondent Jessica Warren was a college All-American at Florida State and, in 2018, the third baseman helped the Seminoles win the NCAA D1 National Championship. After college, Jessi has been a professional player with the USSSA Pride and competed in Athletes Unlimited also. In today’s “Inside Pitch,”...
The Last Inning (Aug. 24, 2022): Spotlighting Alliance 14U National Champion Meiko Dominguez, Player & Club Moves + Verbals
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Vann Stuedeman Hired as Illinois Pitching Coach
Vann Stuedeman has been hired as the new pitching coach at Illinois. Stuedeman spent eight seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State, a tenure that ended in 2019, and collected a 275-190 overall record during her time in Starkville. During her time at Mississippi State, Stuedeman led the Bulldogs to seven NCAA tournament appearances.
Club Team Spotlight: Beverly Bandits – Page… the Merger of ESP Elite 07 & Five New Additions = 16U Team to Watch!
What started with a phone call about a Fall showcase tournament, turned into an opportunity for some talented young athletes. Back in March of 2022, the Extra Inning Softball #53-ranked ESP Elite 07 team was coming off a very successful 2021 campaign but were lacking depth on their roster which was at 10 or even nine players most of the time.
Event Preview: Patty Gasso & Carol Hutchins Among Speakers for 5th Annual “Empowering Girls for Life” Event Streaming Saturday, Sept. 10
This is Brentt Eads of Extra Inning Softball. One of the best events I’ve ever attended while in the softball space over the last 20+ years has been Empowering Girls for Life which is a tremendous get-together of inspiring and accomplished female role models… both in sports and in other areas.
Carol Hutchins Announces Retirement as Michigan Head Coach
Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins is retiring, she announced on Wednesday. Hutchins, who recently completed her 39th overall season as a head coach, is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755. “Words can not adequately describe my appreciation for all...
Division 1 Head Coaching Tracker 2022-23
This week included a flurry of action on the head coaching carousel, including Carol Hutchins‘ retirement as Michigan’s head coach and Bonnie Tholl’s promotion to replace her atop the Wolverines’ program. SIU Edwardsville officially announced the hiring of Ben Sorden as head coach, while Army announced a change in leadership with Cheryl Milligan’s departure.
SIU Edwardsville Names Ben Sorden as Head Coach
SIU Edwardsville has hired Ben Sorden as the program’s new head coach. Sorden spent the last five seasons on staff at Michigan State, serving as the program’s primary pitching coach. Under Sorden’s tutelage, Ashley Miller rose to become the Spartans’ ace in the circle, including recording 244 strikeouts and a perfect game during the 2022 season.
