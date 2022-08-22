ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Pitch: 2023 Extra Elite 100 1B/OF Chloe Lesko… “My One Big Takeaway from Growing through Softball Over the Past 14 Years”

Chloe Lesko is a 2023 Extra Elite 100 honoree who has blogged for Extra Inning Softball for almost two years. During that time, she has shared with us her journey while playing for the So Cal Cruisers and also while at Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, California) High where she’s been a 1st Team All-CIF power-hitting first baseman and outfielder the last two seasons.
Vann Stuedeman Hired as Illinois Pitching Coach

Vann Stuedeman has been hired as the new pitching coach at Illinois. Stuedeman spent eight seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State, a tenure that ended in 2019, and collected a 275-190 overall record during her time in Starkville. During her time at Mississippi State, Stuedeman led the Bulldogs to seven NCAA tournament appearances.
Club Team Spotlight: Beverly Bandits – Page… the Merger of ESP Elite 07 & Five New Additions = 16U Team to Watch!

What started with a phone call about a Fall showcase tournament, turned into an opportunity for some talented young athletes. Back in March of 2022, the Extra Inning Softball #53-ranked ESP Elite 07 team was coming off a very successful 2021 campaign but were lacking depth on their roster which was at 10 or even nine players most of the time.
Carol Hutchins Announces Retirement as Michigan Head Coach

Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins is retiring, she announced on Wednesday. Hutchins, who recently completed her 39th overall season as a head coach, is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755. “Words can not adequately describe my appreciation for all...
Division 1 Head Coaching Tracker 2022-23

This week included a flurry of action on the head coaching carousel, including Carol Hutchins‘ retirement as Michigan’s head coach and Bonnie Tholl’s promotion to replace her atop the Wolverines’ program. SIU Edwardsville officially announced the hiring of Ben Sorden as head coach, while Army announced a change in leadership with Cheryl Milligan’s departure.
SIU Edwardsville Names Ben Sorden as Head Coach

SIU Edwardsville has hired Ben Sorden as the program’s new head coach. Sorden spent the last five seasons on staff at Michigan State, serving as the program’s primary pitching coach. Under Sorden’s tutelage, Ashley Miller rose to become the Spartans’ ace in the circle, including recording 244 strikeouts and a perfect game during the 2022 season.
