Wildlife

Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
bioengineer.org

Understanding healthy function of tau, protein associated with dementia

In Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative dementias, proteins that normally play a role in healthy brain tissue turn bad, clumping together to form insoluble plaques and tangles as neurons wither and die. Exactly how these proteins are connected to disease – and whether they can be targeted in some way to slow, stop or reverse its progression – remains a challenging problem. New research from the University of California, Davis reveals a novel role for how one of these proteins, tau, functions in healthy nerve cells, bringing us closer to understanding how it could be involved in pathology. The work was published Aug. 22 in Nature Chemical Biology.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breastmilk#Bacteria#Rats#Toys
bioengineer.org

Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer

The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Pediatric cardiologists uncover possible cause of racial disparity affecting congenital heart disease

Race was already known to matter when it came to health outcomes for infants with congenital heart disease (CHD), the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 100 live births. In the first year of life, African Americans are 1.4 times more likely and Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to die due to CHD than Whites. However, no one knew why race affected those outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

Statins provide protective immune benefits for females

Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too...
SCIENCE
bioengineer.org

“Polypill” reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack

A three-drug medication known as a “polypill,” developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report ‘moral distress’ during COVID-19 pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
bioengineer.org

Feeling anxious or blue? Ultra-processed foods may be to blame

Do you love those sugary-sweet beverages, reconstituted meat products and packaged snacks? You may want to reconsider based on a new study that explored whether individuals who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed food have more adverse mental health symptoms. Do you love those sugary-sweet beverages, reconstituted meat products and packaged...
MENTAL HEALTH
bioengineer.org

Cardiac arrest survival rate rising

The probability of surviving sudden cardiac arrest outside hospital has more than doubled in 30 years. This is shown by a national Swedish register study covering more than 130,000 cases. Sudden cardiac arrest affects some 10,000 people in Sweden annually. Saving them is a race against the clock, and the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

New method of examining the brain’s electrical signals could hold the key to better treatment of epilepsy and schizophrenia

A new method of examining the brain’s electrical signals could hold the key to better treatment and understanding of conditions like epilepsy and schizophrenia. A new method of examining the brain’s electrical signals could hold the key to better treatment and understanding of conditions like epilepsy and schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
bioengineer.org

Chinese researchers identify new molecular targets into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), characterized by liver steatosis, inflammation and injury, has emerged as one of major causes for end-stage liver disease like hepatocellular carcinoma. However, what drives its progression?. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), characterized by liver steatosis, inflammation and injury, has emerged as one of major causes for end-stage liver disease...
SCIENCE
bioengineer.org

Physical activity may have a stronger role than genes in longevity

Previous research has shown that low physical activity and greater time spent sitting are associated with a higher risk of death. Does risk change if a person is genetically predisposed to live a long life?. Previous research has shown that low physical activity and greater time spent sitting are associated...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bioengineer.org

Data on cancer risk from hormone therapy ‘reassuring,’ menopause experts say

A new scientific paper and other recent evidence offer important reassurances about the risk of breast cancer from hormone therapy to treat menopause symptoms, two University of Virginia School of Medicine menopause experts say. A new scientific paper and other recent evidence offer important reassurances about the risk of breast...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

“Sticky” stem cells make for better transplants

Treatments that boost the “stickiness” of blood-forming stem cells could help improve the success of bone marrow transplants for patients suffering from leukemia and other blood disorders. Treatments that boost the “stickiness” of blood-forming stem cells could help improve the success of bone marrow transplants for patients suffering...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Technology developed at UH could advance treatment of lymphoma

In the war against cancer, one of the most critical battles is waged on a cellular level as T cells from the immune system are altered in the lab to attack cancer cells. This form of immunotherapy, called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, can be a life-saving treatment resulting in tumor control lasting ten years or longer.
HOUSTON, TX
bioengineer.org

Organ-development discovery could boost battle against cancer

A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on how our digestive tract, lungs and liver form, and that finding could have important implications for our understanding of cancer. A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has shed light on...
CANCER

