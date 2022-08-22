ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bulldog-type puppy left barely able to walk after it suffered leg, hip and jaw fractures when it was attacked by its owner makes full recovery after being rescued by the RSPCA

By Alice Giddings For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A puppy left barely able to walk from attacks by her original owner has become a 'transformed dog' after being rescued by the RSPCA.

Daisy, a bulldog-type dog, had fractures to two legs at just 18 weeks old as well as her hip and four ribs, while her jaw had been fractured twice.

She has now been reunited with the RSPCA inspector who saved her from an address in Merseyside last year, after a report from a member of the public.

The animal charity, which said reports of cruelty have been rising during the summer months, fears the deepening cost-of-living crisis will see a further spike in such abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D521_0hQx6RrV00
Daisy (pictured) a bulldog-type puppy was just 18-weeks-old when she was found to be abused by her owner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJPZ9_0hQx6RrV00
Daisy dragged herself to the RSPCA inspector upon her arrival at the house in Merseyside

Its Cancel out Cruelty fundraising campaign is now calling on the public to look out for animals in distress.

Lisa Lupson, the RSPCA inspector who rescued Daisy, recalled how the dog was 'struggling to walk' and 'dragged herself to me' on arriving at her former owner's house.

'She was sitting on a driveway in front of her owner and she was in an upright position but was staring at the ground and appeared very subdued,' Ms Lupson said.

'I also noticed that her left ear was hanging low and was swollen with a large scab visible on the inner ear flap - showing she had more injuries,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PuGoT_0hQx6RrV00
The puppy had fractures to two legs at just 18 weeks old as well as her hip and four ribs, while her jaw had been fractured twice

'On stroking her I could see some small bald patches on her head and slight scabbing to the neck area.

'Daisy then rested her head on the palm of my hand staring intently at me as I stroked her.'

The dog was rushed to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for urgent veterinary attention, and after surgery she was rehoused in a new Merseyside home with Emma Rodd, 50, her husband Jeff, 65, and their 24-year-old son Aaron.

Such was the bond between Ms Lupson and the puppy she rescued, Daisy greeted her with excitable affection when they were reunited more than a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ow2r_0hQx6RrV00
Daisy pictured with Jeff Rodd, 65, who re-homed her after she was nursed back to  health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoJWj_0hQx6RrV00
The dog near her new Merseyside home with Emma Rodd, 50, her husband Jeff and their 24-year-old son Aaron

'Daisy is full of energy and love and when she saw me she went into overdrive by excitedly running towards me and showering me with sloppy kisses. I was very surprised by the change,' she said.

Daisy's former owner later admitted in court to inflicting multiple injuries, consistent with blunt force, and failing to seek treatment for them.

Some 44,427 reports of dog cruelty were made to the RSPCA last year.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer, said that while the dog was 'transformed', the level of animal abuse in Britain is 'incredibly worrying'.

He said: 'We've seen a rise in reports of beatings and with the increase in pet ownership and financial pressures growing we are sadly braced for a summer of suffering which is why we are calling on the public to help us Cancel Out Cruelty and help more animals like Daisy.'

Comments / 38

Patricia Sottile
4d ago

Why do these people make excuses for these savages who abuse dogs it has nothing to do with rising cost of living these people are just savages.

Reply(1)
51
sapphirevirgo
4d ago

God bless daises and all those good people who helped her, They should throw these monsters in prison but since they don’t and since you can’t shoot these sobs, May God, karma and any unimaginable evil get them

Reply(1)
26
Mimi B.
4d ago

Love and thanks to all involved getting this dog away from her owner. What possesses anyone to beat on an innocent animal ? This person needs to be held accountable.

Reply
14
Related
BBC

RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning

Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue

An abused monkey who was flushed down a toilet and offered cocaine is enjoying living her new life – and now has a boyfriend.Milly was rescued after distressing videos showed her being flushed down the lavatory and clinging onto the side for dear life.The marmoset was also shown to have been offered cocaine and a dog made to chase her – leaving her cowering in the corner.The RSPCA seized the pet and she was rehomed at Monkey World in Dorset in January where she has come on leaps and bounds.Thanks to all who have asked about marmoset Milly whose story...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rspca#Fractures#Animal Cruelty#Urgen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail

The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
One Green Planet

Heartbreaking Story of a Senior Dog Freed From Chains After Years

In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!
PETS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

560K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy