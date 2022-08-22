ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

$330 million dollars could be heading to Idaho’s education system

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A special legislative session will begin next Thursday to discuss how to spend Idaho’s record budget surplus. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl looks at how education officials are responding to news that millions of dollars could be heading their way. $330 million dollars could...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Murtaugh resident awarded Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Crapo

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Murtaugh resident was honored this morning with the Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Mike Crapo. “We welcome you all here and I just want to present you with this award, of course here is the flag, and both certificates, with the spirit of Idaho,” said Senator Mike Crapo at a ceremony in Kimberly Thursday morning.
MURTAUGH, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kmvt

High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus. He was just a sophomore in high school. The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.
INDIANA STATE
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Branching Out Nursery

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many Idahoans take their food into their own hands, and for this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we tell you about a Bellevue couple who is hoping to teach more people about the importance of that hands-on food reality. Thirty years ago, Sofie Wilkes...
BELLEVUE, ID
kmvt

Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled

AUSTIN (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe. Authorities in Texas had been searching for Sailor Tucker, who was believed to have been abducted and to have possibly been in immediate danger. When the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Mark Vargo

Comments / 0

Community Policy