KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Murtaugh resident was honored this morning with the Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Mike Crapo. “We welcome you all here and I just want to present you with this award, of course here is the flag, and both certificates, with the spirit of Idaho,” said Senator Mike Crapo at a ceremony in Kimberly Thursday morning.

MURTAUGH, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO