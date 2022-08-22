ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reproductive Choice Supersedes Inflation as a Voting Issue

There was a veritable political earthquake last night with its epicenter in upstate New York’s national bellwether 19th Congressional district. And its shock waves are felt today in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, where the battle of the Toms, Malinowski and Kean, Jr. continues to be the sole major undecided political contest in the Garden State.
