Wildland fire active east of Camp Wildwood
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Fire personnel from multiple agencies continue to battle a grass and timber fire north of Gillette, south of the Burnt Hollow Recreation Area, that began yesterday, a fire official said Thursday. There are no public safety concerns, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Fox with the Campbell...
TW Fire 100% Contained, Controlled, Out As of Thursday
The TW Fire southeast of Buffalo is 100% contained, controlled, and out as of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly. The report came from TW Fire Type4 Incident Commander Brad Borgialli with Johnson County Fire Control District #1. The fire was at 95%...
WYDOT thermoplastic marking begins Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor Traffic Safety Services will begin placing thermoplastic markings Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59 in Gillette. The contractor will perform the operations at night. Closures will likely run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from that date through Sep. 6, an Aug. 26 news release said.
Gillette police ask community to help find woman last seen Aug. 24 in Antelope Valley
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through August 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Aug. 19 through Aug. 25. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Police arrest man for attempted murder on Emerson Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon, a police official said Friday. The suspect, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by officers shortly after 4:46 p.m. Aug. 25, after it was reported that he attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife on South Emerson Avenue, according to Gillette Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
Isolated flash flooding possible if storms pop today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a mostly sunny start to the day, Campbell County could see excessive rainfall this afternoon and again Thursday with isolated flash flooding possible. That’s the forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, which said its forecast area is included in a...
County OKs Agreement for Replacement of Bridge at Barnum
Johnson County’s Commissioners have voted to approve Chairman Bill Novotny to sign a Cooperative Agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 2 in Casper for the replacement of a bridge in southern Johnson County. Road & Bridge Supervisor Scott Pehringer explained further. According to WYDOT’s State Transportation...
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking for change
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking the public for their extra pocket change. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, shelter Executive Director AJ Evans told listeners that she has worked to distribute small dog house shaped receptacles at generous business locations throughout the City of Sheridan.
(PHOTOS) Campbell school district recognizes 2 employees with annual awards
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District administrators and school board officials gave special recognition to two employees Aug. 23. Lluvia Enriquez, secretary to Campbell County High School Associate Principal Chris Rashleigh, was named the educational support personnel employee of the year. Campbell County High School Principal Chad Bourgeois...
Longmire Days 2022 Wrap-up: Every Event Sold-Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Coming off of a two-year hiatus, organizers weren’t sure what to expect from this year’s Longmire Days in Buffalo, which took place August 18-21. Since 2012, the annual “Longmire Days” festival has brought together fans and cast members of...
Trial Date Set for Sheridan Man Charged With Aggravated Assault and Battery
A Sheridan man who is charged with a felony was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On July 18, 25-year-old Turner Taylor was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery for an altercation that took place at a business in Sheridan on July 14. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly grabbed an individual by the throat with both hands and strangled the victim.
Andi’s Coffee & Bakery
Andi’s was dreamt up from a mother and daughter team who wanted to offer an exquisite coffee experience accompanied by phenomenal homemade bakery. Annie and Dionne opened Andi’s in 2015 and operated it together until 2018, when life led Dionne on another path. Annie operated the shop herself until 2019 when another daughter, Heidi, saw such potential in the shop and wanted to help take it to the next level. Heidi, with her husband Drew, acquired Andi’s Coffee & Bakery in May of 2019. With Andi’s remaining in the family, our vision stays much the same as we strive to provide the best craft coffee experience destination in Sheridan, WY, while expanding and growing the company. Visit us at the shop, where you can find us regularly, enjoying the craft coffee culture in small-town Sheridan, WY.
Four Candidates for Buffalo City Council Set
The four finishers in the race for Buffalo City Council have been set and will face off in the General Election in November. According to Buffalo City Clerk Julie Silbernagel, Myra Camino, Mike Madden, Jody Sauers, and David Iverson have all accepted the primary results and have made application for Nomination by Primary for Municipal Office.
