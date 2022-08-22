Read full article on original website
Related
City of Daphne approves $2 extra lodging fee
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne has just approved a $2 lodging fee to help pay for upcoming projects. The City of Daphne has some new projects coming their way. But city leaders do not want to tax residents. So they came up with another plan that will benefit the city and hotels […]
Voters will decide if Daphne should join other Baldwin County cities in raising taxes for schools
Voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope OK’d a property tax increase to raise additional revenues for the schools in their cities in 2019. Last year, it was the voters in Robertsdale who did the same. On Tuesday, voters in Baldwin County’s largest city – Daphne – will head to...
$2.5M could be paid to TopGolf using city and county funds, some Mobile residents opposed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City Council members held a preliminary meeting Tuesday morning, and the topic of TopGolf was brought up. Mobile’s Economic Development Counsel Britton Bonner explained to council members how city and county funding will be used as an incentive to bring TopGolf to Mobile. Councilman William Carroll asked Bonner why TopGolf is […]
utv44.com
Food trucks may be coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Food trucks may be coming to the City of Spanish Fort. This idea stemmed from a recommendation from the planning commission. Right now, food trucks are not allowed in the City of Spanish Fort. But city officials are considering the idea to finally allow food trucks on the streets of Spanish Fort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Plans for Corps of Engineers building raise concerns at Mobile Planning Commission
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Mobile Planning Commission members on Thursday raised concerns about a plan to construct a six-story office building in the southeast corner of the Civic Center property. The Planning Commission could vote at its meeting next week on a rezoning proposal that would allow for the...
Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area
Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian bridge and expanded roads: Alabama beach cities set transportation priorities
Gulf Shores is considered “one of the best places in the country to live.”. At least, that was the claim expressed by a city official on Tuesday before presenting the “Leading the Way” award to the Gulf Shores City Council. The award was the result of a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile firefighters union suffers setback in equity pay lawsuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by the city’s firefighters union to immediately order the city to include firefighters in a pay incentive program for police officers. The International Fire Fighters Association Local 1349 filed a lawsuit against the city and the Mobile County...
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope
UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing a short segment of the right eastbound lane of U.S. 98 for repairs after rain compromised an underground culvert. The closure will affect about a half-mile stretch between Parker Road and Veterans Drive on U.S. 98. Crews expect repairs to take...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway. The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways
--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
Concerns over the future of Mobile’s RV City for Mardi Gras 2023
Some are concerned over the future of RV City and if it will be around for Mardi Gras 2023.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Department of Public Health closes shellfish growing waters
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Thursday it closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County. The ADPH said Areas II and VII are closed which includes Portersville Bay and Grand Bay. The order was given by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris as...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Food Truck Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival is returning to Downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Memorial Park this Saturday, August 27. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. It’s an evening full of food and fun, featuring the areas best food trucks as well as craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games and more!
‘High-ranking member’ of $24 million Mobile drug empire sentenced
A man awaiting trial for murder in Mobile was sentenced Friday in another case. This federal case involves a multi-million dollar drug empire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man pleads guilty to $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man on Friday admitted to filing fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications worth more than $1 million and then using the money to buy cars, real estate and high-end luxuries. Jason Carl Pears, 38, pleaded guilty to money laundering and two counts of wire fraud....
Tillman’s Corner homeless camp to be cleared, city officials unsure where homeless will stay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless people behind the Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner are going to have to relocate. Different volunteers arrived at the camp to help with the cleaning process. One volunteer, Rachel Rivas said that she used to be in this exact situation, and she said the city needs to do more for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0