Baldwin County, AL

WKRG News 5

City of Daphne approves $2 extra lodging fee

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne has just approved a $2 lodging fee to help pay for upcoming projects. The City of Daphne has some new projects coming their way. But city leaders do not want to tax residents. So they came up with another plan that will benefit the city and hotels […]
utv44.com

Food trucks may be coming to Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Food trucks may be coming to the City of Spanish Fort. This idea stemmed from a recommendation from the planning commission. Right now, food trucks are not allowed in the City of Spanish Fort. But city officials are considering the idea to finally allow food trucks on the streets of Spanish Fort.
WKRG News 5

Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
AL.com

6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area

Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile firefighters union suffers setback in equity pay lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by the city’s firefighters union to immediately order the city to include firefighters in a pay incentive program for police officers. The International Fire Fighters Association Local 1349 filed a lawsuit against the city and the Mobile County...
WALA-TV FOX10

Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing a short segment of the right eastbound lane of U.S. 98 for repairs after rain compromised an underground culvert. The closure will affect about a half-mile stretch between Parker Road and Veterans Drive on U.S. 98. Crews expect repairs to take...
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway. The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”
WALA-TV FOX10

Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways

--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Food Truck Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival is returning to Downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Memorial Park this Saturday, August 27. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. It’s an evening full of food and fun, featuring the areas best food trucks as well as craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games and more!
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope man pleads guilty to $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man on Friday admitted to filing fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications worth more than $1 million and then using the money to buy cars, real estate and high-end luxuries. Jason Carl Pears, 38, pleaded guilty to money laundering and two counts of wire fraud....
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
