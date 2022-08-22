Making A Difference (MAD) grant applications now being accepted

Fayetteville, WV (Hinton News) - On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Try This West Virginia will be hosting a regional community gathering from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by a 1-hour guided tour of the farm led by co-director of New Roots Community Farm, Gabe Peña. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with others in the region with the shared focus of making West Virginia healthier, all while enjoying a free local lunch. The meeting will be held at New Roots Community Farm off Wolf Creek Rd, Fayetteville, WV. For more information or to register for the event, please email director@trythiswv.com. You can also visit Try This West Virginia on Facebook. ABOUT Try This West Virginia is a statewide nonprofit organization working to knock WV off the worst health lists. To learn more about Try This visit us at trythiswv.org. The post Healthy-Community Meeting and Farm Tour at New Roots Community Farm appeared first on The Hinton News.

1 DAY AGO