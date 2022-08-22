ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Making A Difference (MAD) grant applications now being accepted

By The Hinton Area Foundation
 4 days ago

The Hinton Area Foundation (HAF) introduced its “Classes of Hinton High School/Making a Difference” Fall Grant Cycle in 2019. In its fourth year, HAF will once again employ income from the MAD endowment to support community improvement projects proposed by local organizations that have already raised some funds and need an additional monetary boost to satisfactorily complete a project. HAF is excited to offer MAD grants to support community improvement projects that help improve Summers County and engage community members as volunteers. While full project funding requests from HAF will be considered, MAD grant applications that request matching funds may receive priority. Grant activities should stimulate community engagement and support sustainable projects within the community. Interested applicants should visit our Hinton Area Foundation Website at: https://hintonareafoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/MAD-Grant-Application-2019-3-Updated_8-12.pdf MAD GRANT APPLICATION SEQUENCE:
  • Applications must be received BY Thursday, September 30, 2022.
  • Awards will be announced by October 30.
  • All projects must submit a Project Status Report (Due BY May 1).
Incomplete entries may not be considered. The applicant assumes responsibility for ensuring HAF receives all requested information by the Application Deadline. HAF assumes no responsibility for procuring information. HAF requests a hard copy for all applications. Hardcopies must be mailed to: HAF MAD Community Improvement Project Grant Committee, PO Box 217, Hinton, WV 25951. We look forward to reviewing your organization's projects for the improvement of Summers County.

The post Making A Difference (MAD) grant applications now being accepted appeared first on The Hinton News.

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

