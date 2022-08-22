Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area
Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
msn.com
2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one...
A beignet burger? When a beignet chain spawns a burger joint, that’s what you get
Even when you know about the phenomenal growth of Mo’Bay Beignets, a Mobile-based chain that has spread to Hattiesburg, Tuscaloosa and Auburn in less than three years, the fact that it already has spun off a burger restaurant is kind of wild. But there it is, Bay Town Burger...
Birmingham college student struck by lightning on first day of class in Florida: ‘I should buy a lottery ticket’
A Birmingham college student was struck by lightning on her first day of class, but she survived to talk about it. Emma Eggler, 18, of Birmingham, a freshman at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, was walking to class on Monday when lightning struck her and left her unconscious on the ground, according to ABC 3 WEAR in Pensacola.
3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
Mobile Police arrest man accused of robbing credit union
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after workers at a local credit union called police about a robbery, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officers said they were called to Family Security Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man came into the bank and robbed it. While responding to the […]
Victim beat with gun, robbed in Bienville Square: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. […]
Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman
“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
police1.com
Ala. officer dies in crash while driving home after shift
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — A police officer in south Alabama died in a crash on Monday evening, officials said. Officer Ivan Lopez worked for the police department in Mount Vernon, a town of about 1,300 people in Mobile County. “I join all Alabama law enforcement in mourning the loss...
Soggy south Alabama to get soggier today
More rain is in the forecast for Alabama today, especially south Alabama, where a flood watch is in effect. The National Weather Service said several more rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the day today. The ground is already incredibly soggy from days of rain, so it won’t take much additional rain to cause more flooding, according to forecasters.
1 dead following single-car crash, Ford truck overturns
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Alabama State Route 17 Wednesday morning. Danny M. Roberts, 67, died after his 2020 Ford Ranger “left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” according to a news release from ALEA. ALEA said […]
Alabama mother loses 2 sons, ages 2 and 4, to fire; saves baby boy
A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
Vigor and B.C. Rain to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night for the first time since a shooting last year injured 5 people. The decision for high school football to return back to Ladd stadium came Monday after The Mobile County Public School System approved an agenda outlining the agreement between them and The Public […]
Road closures in Mobile due to flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting...
Citronelle Police looking for missing girl
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a missing girl. India Newman, 17, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 25 near Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle. Newman was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored pullover and white shoes. Newman was also seen sporting a pink backpack, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
