Inflation has been hitting people’s grocery-store receipts quite hard, but the tides are turning in at least one category: The price of beef is dropping, especially for higher-end cuts. Compared with the same time a year ago, the four-week period ending August 7 saw retail beef prices drop 0.7 percent, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. During the prior four-week period, prices dropped a full 1 percent, the first monthly decline since June 2021. The cost decrease is thanks in part to lower demand for some more expensive cuts, such as ribeye and New York strip. In response to that, many...

4 DAYS AGO