Blair County, PA

Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins

By Jordan Tracy
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro.

Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November.

He explained, “When turnout for Dems in counties like Blair is up, even if Democrats don’t win the county, then it has a real impact on the results statewide.”

Kenyatta has been making the rounds in traditionally “red” counties to spread that message of needing democrats to turn out. He pointed out that when democrats had higher turnouts in counties like Blair, democrats like Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden were able to win Pennsylvania. In order to get that turnout, he says democrats need to simply show up.

“If we want those margins to come up, it’s going to require Democrats to show up and ask,” Kenyatta said. And then when we show up, we have to show up with with a real message of what we’re going to do. And I think both Josh and John have laid that out.”

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta addresses the crowd of Blair County Democrats about Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano.

In a time of record high inflation, Kenyatta says when democrats show up for voters their message has to be clear. He stated, “Democrats have a plan to continue combat inflation so people aren’t feeling that pain at the pump. So they aren’t feeling that pain when they go to the grocery store. And only Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are even talking about that.”

Democrats have had control in the U.S. Senate since 2021, with the tie breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. However, their agenda has received pushback from within their own party as they negotiate deals with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema.

Despite the internal debates, Kenyatta says democrats have been able to get a lot done. He cites the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, and the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act.

Kenyatta explained, ” Donald Trump said that he was going to let Medicare negotiate drug prices. Do you know who actually got it done? Joe Biden and Democrats. When you talk about infrastructure, it was Republicans who said they were going to get that done when they were in the majority. They didn’t get it done. Democrats actually got it done. And so we have a record of success to run on.”

The picnic also hosted local candidates Carol Taylor who is running for state senate in the 30th district against Republican Incumbent Judy Ward and Kyle Siskron-Leonard who’s running a write-in campaign for state representative against Republican Incumbent Lou Schmitt.

