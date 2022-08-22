ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci Doubles Down on Detroit With Permanent Store Opening

By Nikara Johns
 4 days ago
Gucci has officially opened in Detroit. The brand launched its new store located on Library Street in downtown Detroit, becoming one of the few global luxury brands to open in the area.

The Gucci store joins Bonobos, Warby Parker, Lululemon, Nike and H&M, which recently opened in downtown Detroit.

The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet, featuring a collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories, jewelry, watches and Gucci Décor. Inside, customers will see restored glass tiles and geometric metalwork on the façade that is carried throughout the interior, custom patterned monochrome floors, decorative three-dimensional effects and cylindrical light fixtures. Plus, the new store is LEED-certified and features LED lighting  to monitor and promote energy efficiency.

Detroit has been a focus city since 2019 for Gucci after it was identified as such for the Gucci North Americas Changemakers program, which was created by the company to ensure a new era of diverse and exceptional young people who gain opportunities and experiences across the fashion industry . In addition to pushing for stronger representation in Detriot, Gucci commissioned Jenn Nkiru’s “Black to Techno” 2019 film that celebrated techno as a home-grown Detroit art form. It also launched a capsule collection alongside Detroit Vs. Everybody’s Tommey Walker at the time.

Now, Gucci is putting further emphasis on the importance of Detroit in fashion with a second collab with Walker. The second iteration of the collaboration returns with custom Detroit Vs. Everybody patches featured on Gucci’s Off the Grid collection. The Off the Grid line was created to support the House’s vision for circular production that uses recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. The collection will include a baseball hat, backpack, and belt bag, all to be sold exclusively at the Detroit store beginning in September.

And as part of Detroit Month of Design, and in partnership with 2020 Changemakers grantee Design Core, Gucci will spotlight the talented and creative Changemakers scholars and Design Core designers with a multi-media exhibition at MOCAD in September. Gucci Changemakers also commissioned critically-acclaimed poet and native Detroit-er Jessica Care Moore to pen an original poem reflective Gucci’s mission within the city of Detroit. A stanza will be hand painted on the façade of the Siren Hotel for the community to enjoy that reads: “The spirit of a fashionable city is felt
As soon as she walks in. The spark lives inside the patterned faces of her community.”

Last month, Gucci was ranked as the world’s hottest brand after nine months of Balenciaga topping the ranking, according to the Lyst Index’s second quarter 2022 report . The latest data from global fashion shopping app Lyst showed that searches for the Italian luxury brand skyrocketed 286% in the 48 hours after its collection with Adidas was released in June.

