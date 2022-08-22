ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little library in Brookfield park vandalized

Books were set ablaze at the mini library located at Brookfield Township's pocket park August 19. A police report was filed, but trustee Dan Suttles says there are currently no identified suspects. No specific books were targeted. All the books inside the library were damaged. Since the library is located...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

