Mike Kelly, PA lawmakers demand investigation into 'explicit' books in school libraries
Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly is among multiple Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers demanding an investigation into books they describe as "explicit" circulating in libraries at Pennsylvania schools. A letter written by Representative Fred Keller and signed by the lawmakers was sent to Governor Tom Wolf and PA Department of Education (PDE) Acting...
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
FirstEnergy lawsuit proposed settlement: Opt-in or opt-out... what you need to know
Valley residents and FirstEnergy customers in Ohio are receiving a legal notice postcard in the mail about a proposed settlement from a class-action lawsuit filed against the electric provided in 2020. The proposed $49 million settlement stems from the class action lawsuit filed in the U.S District Court for the...
Man wanted by several local police departments after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles
Brookfield, Hubbard and Farrell Police Departments are searching for a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles. In the last two weeks, 46-year-old Wayne Scott Sailar allegedly led Brookfield and Farrell police on 4 vehicle pursuits. According to Brookfield Township Police Department's Facebook page, Sailar may be driving a stolen dark...
WFMJ.com
Little library in Brookfield park vandalized
Books were set ablaze at the mini library located at Brookfield Township's pocket park August 19. A police report was filed, but trustee Dan Suttles says there are currently no identified suspects. No specific books were targeted. All the books inside the library were damaged. Since the library is located...
