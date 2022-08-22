ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota surpasses 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9rM2_0hQx3UP300
BringMeTheNews

Minnesota's monkeypox outbreak surpassed 100 cases on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health has recorded 101 total cases confirmed so far.

Over 14,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday, state health officials said cases in Minnesota have been found in adults ranging in age from 22-62, with five cases identified so far in women.

Three patients have been hospitalized, according to MDH.

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 23

The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,242 per day. Deaths stayed about level over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,078 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Finding the best breakfasts

If you’ve only ever gone to the Minnesota State Fair in the afternoon or evening, you’re missing out on some pretty delicious breakfast options. While technically the gates of the Minnesota State Fair open at 7:00 a.m., you may not find all of the breakfast foods available until 8:00 (when the Food Building opens) or 9:00 (when most everything at the fair is officially open).
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Rare cloud with hole appears over Minnesota

A seldom seen phenomena occurred in the clouds above Minnesota Friday afternoon. A ‘hole punch’ or ‘fall streak’ cloud was possibly picked up by visible satellite imagery. More details in the YouTube video:. These form when clouds high up in the atmosphere contain super-cooled water droplets...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Muscle Aches#Fever#Diseases#General Health#Mdh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon

A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
CARLOS, MN
Bring Me The News

More Minnesotans report problems with insurance claims after storms

A growing number of homeowners are complaining their insurance policies don’t cover damage caused by severe weather, the Minnesota Department of Commerce reports. According to a release from MDC, the department has seen a 20% increase in complaints regarding homeowners’ insurance since 2020. Many of the complaints reference coverage denials or unexpectedly high out-of-pocket costs after the home was damaged by wind or hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy