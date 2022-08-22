Minnesota surpasses 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox

BringMeTheNews

Minnesota's monkeypox outbreak surpassed 100 cases on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health has recorded 101 total cases confirmed so far.

Over 14,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday, state health officials said cases in Minnesota have been found in adults ranging in age from 22-62, with five cases identified so far in women.

Three patients have been hospitalized, according to MDH.

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters.