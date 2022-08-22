ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerman, ID

Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Twin Falls Will Be Saved When the World Ends

We all have our flaws and all have our good qualities. Sometimes certain parts of us are more recognizable than others. Lately, it seems that more and more of the bad parts of people have been coming out, and a few weeks ago, I wrote about why all of these flaws together are reasons why Twin Falls is going to hell. While there is a ton of negativity and evil in this world, and sinful acts happening around Twin, that doesn't mean that the whole town is this way. There are still good people and good qualities in Twin, and they are easy to spot every day. These are the reasons why Twin Falls will be saved if the end of the world were today.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Cover Your Ears to Block Out these 8 Sounds of Twin Falls

When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace

There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
98.3 The Snake

10 Words and Phrases to Never Say to an Idahoan

We all have words that offend us. It can be a cultural word, a word that we have a bad history with or a common word that is offensive. There are certain words that nobody should use under any circumstances. While words may not hurt physically, the emotional and psychological damage they can do is often worse. Some people throw these words out intending to harm, while others do so without being aware of how hurtful they can be. There are certain words in Idaho that you must avoid to keep locals happy. While most are not offensive, it is best to try and keep these words out of the conversation here in Idaho to keep the peace.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Are There too Many Underprivileged Kids in Idaho Compared to the Rest of the United States?

Kids are one of the most valuable things in the world, and their innocence is often one of the few things that make this world a better place. Each kid deserves to be loved, taken care of, and given a chance to succeed in life. When looking around at some of the people in this world, it is easy to forget that we all once were innocent children, and all we wanted to do was play, laugh, and run around. Times change and many of us lose sight of that. Different aspects can play into how we turn out, based on how we are raised, our family life, our friends, and the decisions we make. Not every child is given the same opportunities. Some thrive and are wealthy, while others struggle and are underprivileged. Where you live can play a factor in this. How does Idaho compare to other states when it comes to underprivileged children?
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Halloween Attractions Twin Falls Needs But Doesn’t Know It

When one holiday ends, anticipation for the next begins. Often stores start preparing for the following holiday the day after one ends. Stores have been and continue to be preparing for Halloween, even though it is still a ways away. Soon the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening, and major stores will be packed with costumes, candy, and decorations. Halloween is one of the best holidays and Twin Falls is great at celebrating it, but there are a few ways it could be better and give residents some scary moments.
TWIN FALLS, ID
