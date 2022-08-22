ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

PopCrush

Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight

A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
PopCrush

Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’

Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
PopCrush

Why Millie Bobby Brown Stepped Away From Social Media

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown recently got candid about her hiatus from social media. Millie, who found success starring in the Netflix hit series, deleted both her Twitter and TikTok accounts and has left Instagram and Facebook to her team. In an interview with Allure, Millie revealed she stepped...
PopCrush

Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’

Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
PopCrush

Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
PopCrush

Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September on Netflix sees the return of one of the streaming service’s biggest shows: Cobra Kai, now back for its fifth season (and third on Netflix after its first two seasons debuted on YouTube). The ongoing battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do heats up with new alliances and even more returning characters from throughout The Karate Kid franchise.
