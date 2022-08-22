Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears and Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Marks Pop Princess’ First New Music in Six Years: LISTEN
The Princess of Pop makes her glorious return to music by joining forces with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," out Aug. 26. The track is Spears' first new material since she unleashed her ninth studio album Glory in 2016. "Hold Me Closer" is an updated, club-friendly spin on John's...
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles Fans Who Hate Their Relationship
Oliva Wilde opened up about her experience with Harry Styles' fans. In particular, she got candid about how fans who have been critical of her relationship with the pop star are not indicative of the larger fandom. Wilde characterized Styles' following as a group of "deeply loving people" in the...
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight
A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
Demi Lovato Reveals the Advice She’d Give to Disney Channel Stars Today (EXCLUSIVE)
Before becoming a Disney darling, Demi Lovato had a recurring role as Angela on the PBS children's show Barney & Friends. But she became an international sensation in 2008, after she joined the Disney Channel smash hit film Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died in ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill, musician and ex-husband of makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill, has died. He was 33. "The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time," the beauty star wrote in an Instagram Story Friday (Aug. 12). A follow-up Instagram Story featured a photo of Jon alongside a message from his family.
‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy
A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it. When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence About FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations, Says His ‘Failings’ Are ‘Fundamental and Real
Shia LaBeouf is finally addressing the abuse allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. In a letter written to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, the actor addressed his "failings with Twigs," who previously accused LaBeouf of abuse in court documents. The letter was obtained by Variety....
Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’
Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Demi Lovato Felt ‘Stale’ Performing Before Returning to Her Pop-Rock Roots (EXCLUSIVE)
Earlier this year, Demi Lovato announced a funeral for their pop music career and teased a return to rock. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer explains why she decided to return to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots.
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
During a recent livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid with her opinion about Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline — particularly his recent public criticism of Britney. Nicki called Kevin a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip of her Amp livestream. "That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves...
Demi Lovato: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Would Be a ‘Dream Collaboration’
Demi Lovato has attained a fair amount of rock and metal credibility lately, having recently shared rehearsal footage with Nita Strauss, played a metal-as-hell guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she attended a Dimmu Borgir concert in 2007. Now, Demi just added another notch to...
Lady Gaga Defends Abortion Rights at D.C. Concert, Dedicates Song to ‘Every Woman in America’
Lady Gaga just slammed the abortion bans and restrictions taking place across the U.S. People reports that during her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Washington, D.C., the pop icon dedicated her performance of "Edge of Glory" to women all across the nation. "I would like to dedicate this song to...
Why Millie Bobby Brown Stepped Away From Social Media
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown recently got candid about her hiatus from social media. Millie, who found success starring in the Netflix hit series, deleted both her Twitter and TikTok accounts and has left Instagram and Facebook to her team. In an interview with Allure, Millie revealed she stepped...
Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’
Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes
Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September on Netflix sees the return of one of the streaming service’s biggest shows: Cobra Kai, now back for its fifth season (and third on Netflix after its first two seasons debuted on YouTube). The ongoing battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do heats up with new alliances and even more returning characters from throughout The Karate Kid franchise.
PopCrush
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0