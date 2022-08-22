ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say

By Erica Miller
ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material.

The investigation began on March 3, when investigators with the Odessa Police Department were told that someone on Snapchat was publishing partially nude photos of women, some possibly even underage. According to an affidavit, the tipster said that the images of the women were censored, but the Snapchat user said he would send uncensored images for a price.

Investigators then found that a suspect, later identified as Van, was linked to a Cash App account and that he would receive payment for the photos on that account. A Drop Box account belonging to Van was also discovered- it contained about 62 videos and photos of “targeted” women from the area. The ages of the women ranged from 16 to 24.

One victim later spoke with police and said Van published her images without consent. Additionally, other victims said that Van threatened them by saying that if they didn’t “submit to his demands” for new “content”, he would send the images in his possession to their family and friends.

In early July, a warrant was issued for Van’s arrest- he was taken into custody on a warrant on July 15. He was released later that same day on a combined $24,000 bond.

