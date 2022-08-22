ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
abc57.com

South Bend annual Aviation Education Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Airport has its fourth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Studebaker Hanger, guests can play games, take airfield tours and watch drone demonstrations. The event is free and is open to the public.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Senior Spirit Week in South Bend starts Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, along with Howard Park are partnering with Beacon Health System for a special week of programming specifically for senior citizens in the community. The festivities will take place next week August 29 through September 1. There will be a range...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive Open WiFi map

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools and the nonprofit enFocus partnered to create an Open WiFi map to help students access free internet connection outside of the classroom. The map is comprised of over 100 locations around the community with free WiFi as well as each location's operating hours. Locations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailblazers#Digital Divide#Infrastructure#Digital Inclusion
abc57.com

Howard Park to host the Motown Machine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two Michiana buildings make Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List

Indiana Landmarks released its annual "10 Most Endangered List," a list of historic structures on the brink of extinction. Two buildings in the list are housed in Michiana: The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend and Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka. Each historic structure on the list faces a combination...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

School City of Mishawaka kicks off Fist Bump Fridays

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High Schoolers lined the sidewalks of Beiger Elementary School Friday morning to kick off the School City of Mishawaka's Fist Bump Fridays. Fist Bump Fridays is a program that brings high school students to School City of Mishawaka elementary schools and John Young Middle School to greet students with a fist bump or high five and encouraging words before the students head into class.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on criticism about not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16,000 miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges while supporting nearly 90,000 jobs across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Council approves tax abatement for proposed battery plant

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to declare a plot of land in New Carlisle an economic revitalization area. This allows the economic development team to negotiate a package of tax breaks with Ultium LLC. If the deal is approved the company...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Folk music at Indiana Dunes National Park's Chellberg Farm

PORTER, Ind. -- The Save the Tunes Council will host an evening of music on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Chellberg Farm. The council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of instruments for live performances.
PORTER, IN
abc57.com

Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox

KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

New Dunkin' opens August 27 in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Dunkin' opens in Mishawaka on Saturday. To celebrate opening day, Dunkin' is giving away half-dozen orders of doughnuts for free to the first 50 guests at the store. The store, located at 2774 Lincolnway E. Hwy, opens at 5 a.m.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs announce August 30 - September 4 homestand schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs have announced their last homestand for the 2022 regular season, lasting from August 30 to September 4. This homestand features College Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and a special meet and greet with Chicago Cubs legend Kerry Wood. Other events and giveaways include:
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy