VAN BUREN, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on criticism about not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16,000 miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges while supporting nearly 90,000 jobs across the state.

