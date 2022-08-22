Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
South Bend annual Aviation Education Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Airport has its fourth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Studebaker Hanger, guests can play games, take airfield tours and watch drone demonstrations. The event is free and is open to the public.
abc57.com
Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
abc57.com
Senior Spirit Week in South Bend starts Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, along with Howard Park are partnering with Beacon Health System for a special week of programming specifically for senior citizens in the community. The festivities will take place next week August 29 through September 1. There will be a range...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive Open WiFi map
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools and the nonprofit enFocus partnered to create an Open WiFi map to help students access free internet connection outside of the classroom. The map is comprised of over 100 locations around the community with free WiFi as well as each location's operating hours. Locations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
South Bend International Airport struggles to fly high as the nationwide worker shortage continues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend airlines continue to cut flights as they struggle to hire enough staff. South Bend flights are reportedly down 25 percent compared to last year but pale in comparison to the number of cancelations some larger airport hubs are enduring. "The challenges that travelers are...
abc57.com
Howard Park to host the Motown Machine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
abc57.com
Two Michiana buildings make Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List
Indiana Landmarks released its annual "10 Most Endangered List," a list of historic structures on the brink of extinction. Two buildings in the list are housed in Michiana: The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend and Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka. Each historic structure on the list faces a combination...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Health Department to host a clinic in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Saturday, the St. Joseph County Health Department will have a clinic in South Bend. You can get your COVID shot from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crest Manor Church of The Brethren on Berkshire Drive. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
abc57.com
New Benton Harbor housing development to be named after former mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A new multi-family housing development in Benton Harbor will be named after a former mayor. The 80-unit housing development, located on Riverview Drive, will be named the Emma Jean Hull Flats. Former Mayor Hull was Benton Harbor's first female mayor and is known for how she...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka kicks off Fist Bump Fridays
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High Schoolers lined the sidewalks of Beiger Elementary School Friday morning to kick off the School City of Mishawaka's Fist Bump Fridays. Fist Bump Fridays is a program that brings high school students to School City of Mishawaka elementary schools and John Young Middle School to greet students with a fist bump or high five and encouraging words before the students head into class.
abc57.com
Paul Steury selected as the democratic pick for Indiana's second congressional district.
LAKEVILLE, Ind. -- Indiana's 2nd district election is set as the democratic party picked its candidate. On Tuesday evening in Lakeville, Paul Steury was nominated to represent the democratic party in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. Steury will faceoff against Rudy Yakym the republican's nominee, and William...
abc57.com
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on criticism about not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16,000 miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges while supporting nearly 90,000 jobs across the state.
abc57.com
Council approves tax abatement for proposed battery plant
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to declare a plot of land in New Carlisle an economic revitalization area. This allows the economic development team to negotiate a package of tax breaks with Ultium LLC. If the deal is approved the company...
abc57.com
Folk music at Indiana Dunes National Park's Chellberg Farm
PORTER, Ind. -- The Save the Tunes Council will host an evening of music on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Chellberg Farm. The council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of instruments for live performances.
abc57.com
Arts on the Millrace Brings Fine Arts and Fun Back to Goshen's Millrace Canal
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Arts on The Millrace is back on the banks of Elkhart River on September 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will have a vast number of pieces of art up for sale from regional artists, along with live music, food vendors, and free children's activities.
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
abc57.com
Oaklawn's 2022 Rockin' Out for Recovery event scheduled for September 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Oaklawn will host its second annual Rockin' Out for Recovery event on September 22 at Four Winds Field. The event, running from 5:30 to 9 p.m., is a sober, family-friendly celebration of addiction recovery. Food, yard games, and live music will be available to guests at...
abc57.com
New Dunkin' opens August 27 in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Dunkin' opens in Mishawaka on Saturday. To celebrate opening day, Dunkin' is giving away half-dozen orders of doughnuts for free to the first 50 guests at the store. The store, located at 2774 Lincolnway E. Hwy, opens at 5 a.m.
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs announce August 30 - September 4 homestand schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs have announced their last homestand for the 2022 regular season, lasting from August 30 to September 4. This homestand features College Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and a special meet and greet with Chicago Cubs legend Kerry Wood. Other events and giveaways include:
abc57.com
South Bend Police Corporal Paul Deguch died in the line of duty 25 years ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
Comments / 1