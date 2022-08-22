ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NewsTimes

Kentucky lawmakers tee up flood-relief package for votes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Lawmakers on Thursday teed up a sweeping state aid package for a flurry of climactic votes in a special legislative session convened to assist flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The nearly $213 million measure will be heard in committee Friday morning, setting the stage for House and...
KENTUCKY STATE
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses

State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
NewsTimes

19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

The Smithereens Unearth ‘Lost Album’ Nearly 30 Years After They Recorded It

New Jersey rockers the Smithereens have unearthed a “lost album” five years after the death of singer Pat DiNizio and nearly 30 years after they recorded it. Dubbed The Lost Album, the LP stems from a batch of unreleased songs the Smithereens recorded during fall 1993 studio sessions when the band was between record contracts. “The result of those one month marathon recording sessions is this album, unheard by the outside world until now,” the band said in a statement on Facebook.
MUSIC
Person
Brian Kemp

