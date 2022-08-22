Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Kentucky lawmakers tee up flood-relief package for votes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Lawmakers on Thursday teed up a sweeping state aid package for a flurry of climactic votes in a special legislative session convened to assist flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The nearly $213 million measure will be heard in committee Friday morning, setting the stage for House and...
NewsTimes
Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount
As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
NewsTimes
Students in wealthy CT schools bounced back better after the pandemic: ‘I believe we're in a crisis’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Students in larger, urban school districts have been more impacted by pandemic learning losses than those in suburban, wealthy districts, state data released Thursday shows. The data, which compares student performance on standardized tests between the 2018-2019 school year...
NewsTimes
4 CT troopers fabricated hundreds of tickets to gain favor, perks. They avoided serious consequences.
The troopers did so for their own personal benefit – to curry favor and perks from supervisors, according to newly obtained internal affairs reports. Other phony ticket schemes have led to criminal charges against police officers in Connecticut and numerous other states. But these four troopers avoided such serious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
These Connecticut eateries will be serving at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Though bands and musicians are often the primary draw for most music festivals, the food options are arguably just as important. The Sound On Sound music festival in Bridgeport, which announced its set times on Thursday, has also revealed...
NewsTimes
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
NewsTimes
19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
NewsTimes
The Smithereens Unearth ‘Lost Album’ Nearly 30 Years After They Recorded It
New Jersey rockers the Smithereens have unearthed a “lost album” five years after the death of singer Pat DiNizio and nearly 30 years after they recorded it. Dubbed The Lost Album, the LP stems from a batch of unreleased songs the Smithereens recorded during fall 1993 studio sessions when the band was between record contracts. “The result of those one month marathon recording sessions is this album, unheard by the outside world until now,” the band said in a statement on Facebook.
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
Newtown police seek machete-wielding driver following road rage incident
NEWTOWN — Police are looking for the driver of a tan car with Florida plates, who allegedly used a machete to damage another vehicle during a road rage incident Monday afternoon. Newtown police said officers responded to the area of South Main Street and Mile Hill Road around 12:30...
Comments / 0