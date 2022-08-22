Read full article on original website
Allen Greene Leaves Auburn With Yet Another Leadership Void
The former AD couldn’t quite quell the program’s dysfunction during his relatively rocky tenure.
Watch: Chaney’s Hewlett lays massive hit on Boardman QB
The Big 22 nominee had a big play in Friday's game against Boardman.
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 8/27/22
After a long six months, football is finally back. Fans won’t be treated to the full buffet yet, as NFL is still a couple weeks away and no ranked teams play in Week 0, but meaningful football will be played, nonetheless. At this point in the year, bettors are starving for football, and although the slate isn’t great, we’ll break down a couple of our model’s best bets as we get primed for what should be another exciting season of college football.
Cincinnati's Jonathan India hitting second on Friday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. India will take over second base after Alejo Lopez was rested on Friday evening. In a matchup against right-hander Cade Cavalli, our models project India to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Colorado's Elias Diaz catching on Friday night
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the New York Mets. Diaz will operate behind the plate after Brian Serven was given a breather on the road. In a matchup versus New York's right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Diaz to score 7.5 FanDuel points...
