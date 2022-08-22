Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that sent two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
News4Jax.com
JFRD puts out house fire in Oceanway neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue put out an early morning fire Friday in the Oceanway neighborhood. The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on Cedar Point Road. According to Fire Chief Brandon Smith, no one was living in the home. News4JAX crews on scene saw a...
News4Jax.com
Man hospitalized after Northside shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s was shot just after midnight Thursday on Norwood Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said the man was taken to the hospital. He was shot in the left arm and is expected to be OK. Investigators said they...
News4Jax.com
Detectives investigating deadly shooting at Jacksonville Beach home
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man died after a shooting Thursday evening at a Jacksonville Beach home, authorities said. Officers said they were called just before 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person shot at a residence on Ocean Pond Court where the residents of the short-term rental were holding a family party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
3-year-old dead after shooting, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Gainesville, authorities said. First responders were called just before 6 p.m. to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Gainesville Police Department, investigators learned that the child got the firearm from an...
News4Jax.com
2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, another person seriously injured in house fire, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville’s Whitehouse neighborhood that, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Recue Department, resulted in the death of one person. A second person, JFRD said, was seriously injured in the fire at a...
News4Jax.com
Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman involved in deadly Jacksonville road rage incident sentenced to 8 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman found guilty of vehicular homicide was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday. The sentencing comes after Ana Jimenez was involved in a crash that left one person dead on April 11, 2019. On that day, Jimenez told police that someone in...
Interlachen dog attack: New details, what will happen to dogs?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. After a dog attack in Interlachen, Florida, led to the death of 61-year-old postal worker Pamela Rock, a new report has been released with further details. The five dogs who mauled Rock will be...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Bus contractor launches internal investigation into wheels falling off buses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after showing a frightening video of a wheel coming off a school bus filled with Duval County students — the News4JAX I-TEAM continues to push for answers about how it happened. An expert told the I-TEAM he believed it was human error that...
News4Jax.com
26-year-old killed, others left in serious condition after wrong-way crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old was killed following a wrong-wrong way crash Monday night in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling north close to 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301. An SUV was traveling south on the same highway when the sedan crossed over the median into southbound traffic, FHP said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
FHP: Woman, 72, dies in crash on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the woman was driving her car south on Southside Boulevard just after noon on Thursday and started to drift into the northbound lanes, where she struck a car head-on that was stopped in a left turn lane on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road.
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash
A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot in car on I-95 near Philips Highway; road rage suspected, police report reveals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after a person was found shot Wednesday afternoon in a car stopped on Interstate 95 near Philips Highway. Sgt. Barnes, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were originally called to the scene in reference to a crash....
WCJB
Gainesville woman is dead and three others are in serious condition after a crash in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Clay County. The crash happened on Monday between US Highway 301 and County Road 218. A driver from Gainesville was headed north on 301 when he veered left crossing the median. A...
News4Jax.com
Postal worker who died in dog attack loved her church group, gardening & Gators football
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Family and loved ones on Thursday said their final goodbyes to Pamela Rock, the mail carrier who died from injuries after she was attacked by dogs while on her route in rural Putnam County. According to data from the United States Postal Service, more than...
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
News4Jax.com
Daughter of man found dead in Trout River says she still has questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A daughter is seeking closure after her father’s body was found in the Trout River by a fisherman on Friday morning. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were no signs of foul play. The man has been identified as Anthony Thornton, 49. His...
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies say
Clay County man arrested for possession of narcotics.Getty Images. A Clay County man was arrested Friday for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.
Comments / 0