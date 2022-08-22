ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

News4Jax.com

Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that sent two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD puts out house fire in Oceanway neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue put out an early morning fire Friday in the Oceanway neighborhood. The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on Cedar Point Road. According to Fire Chief Brandon Smith, no one was living in the home. News4JAX crews on scene saw a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man hospitalized after Northside shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s was shot just after midnight Thursday on Norwood Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said the man was taken to the hospital. He was shot in the left arm and is expected to be OK. Investigators said they...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3-year-old dead after shooting, Gainesville police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Gainesville, authorities said. First responders were called just before 6 p.m. to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Gainesville Police Department, investigators learned that the child got the firearm from an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead, another person seriously injured in house fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville’s Whitehouse neighborhood that, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Recue Department, resulted in the death of one person. A second person, JFRD said, was seriously injured in the fire at a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Woman, 72, dies in crash on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the woman was driving her car south on Southside Boulevard just after noon on Thursday and started to drift into the northbound lanes, where she struck a car head-on that was stopped in a left turn lane on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash

A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

