JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the woman was driving her car south on Southside Boulevard just after noon on Thursday and started to drift into the northbound lanes, where she struck a car head-on that was stopped in a left turn lane on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO