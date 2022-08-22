Read full article on original website
Hong Kong's historic Peak Tram reopens with a new look
Hong Kong's Peak Tram, one of the city's most recognizable tourist attractions and the oldest funicular in Asia, will reopen to the public on August 27 following a year-plus-long closure.
Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage
Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies announced on Thursday, outlining plans to connect users' mobile phones directly to satellites in orbit.
