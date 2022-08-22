ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tepper Foundation donates $1.2 million to Atrium Health for new mobile medicine unit

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health rolled out the first of four mobile medicine units on Monday thanks to a significant donation from Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper’s charitable foundation.

The unit, designed to provide quality healthcare in disadvantaged communities in the region, was made possible by a $1.2 million gift from The Tepper Foundation.

Atrium said the unit will provide primary care and screenings in South Mecklenburg, Anson, and Union counties.

Other community funders are supporting two additional primary care mobile units for Atrium’s west and north markets, as well as a women’s care unit – for a total of four mobile units to hit the road by year’s end.

According to Atrium, the mobile units will each have a 3-person staff made up of a family nurse practitioner, driver (registrar) and a certified medical assistant. Collectively, the units are expected to serve more than 480 patients by the end of the year.

“This innovative care model supports Atrium Health’s efforts to offer patients convenient access to care where they live, work, and play,” Tepper said in a news release. “Our organizations share the same passion for empowering people in high-risk communities to improve and achieve their best health.”

