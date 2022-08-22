Shreveport man commits suicide Monday as trial for attempted murder was set to begin

A Shreveport man who was facing a trial on an attempted murder charge committed suicide Monday morning in the Shreveport riverfront district near the amphitheater, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office.

Officials with the district attorney's office said Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself. He was apparently free on bail and was wearing an ankle bracelet to make sure he didn't leave the area.

Jury selection for his trial had been set to begin Monday and run through Thursday.

Richardson was accused of shooting the mother of his child on Jan. 17, 2021 during a custody exchange.

The woman survived after being treated with life-threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU.

Police said after the shooting Richardson pointed his gun at a man on the scene and held both of his victims and the man hostage until officers arrived.

Richardson was charged with attempted second-degree murder, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

