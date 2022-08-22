ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport man commits suicide Monday as trial for attempted murder was set to begin

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

A Shreveport man who was facing a trial on an attempted murder charge committed suicide Monday morning in the Shreveport riverfront district near the amphitheater, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office.

Officials with the district attorney's office said Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself. He was apparently free on bail and was wearing an ankle bracelet to make sure he didn't leave the area.

Jury selection for his trial had been set to begin Monday and run through Thursday.

Richardson was accused of shooting the mother of his child on Jan. 17, 2021 during a custody exchange.

The woman survived after being treated with life-threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU.

Police said after the shooting Richardson pointed his gun at a man on the scene and held both of his victims and the man hostage until officers arrived.

Richardson was charged with attempted second-degree murder, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

More: A truck overturned on top of a Broadmoor home Saturday morning

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport man commits suicide Monday as trial for attempted murder was set to begin

Comments / 0

Related
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete

Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI

SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Hostage#Attempted Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Ochsner Lsu#The Shreveport Times
KSLA

19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Deputies arrest Creston man on felony narcotics and weapons charges

An NPSO deputy was patrolling on La. Hwy 9 north of Campti Thursday, Aug. 25 at approximately 11:03 p.m. when he stopped a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding 72 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Isaac Terrel Caldwell, 29, of Creston. Deputies say while...
CRESTON, LA
KTAL

Byrd HS lockdown lifted after officer involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lockdown at Byrd High School was lifted Thursday night after a standoff and officer-involved shooting. Shreveport police responded to a disturbance on King’s Hwy. near Creswell Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Twenty-four units responded to the scene where officers say a man with a machete was attempting to commit suicide by cop. Byrd High School was locked down while police tried to de-escalate the situation. The school was holding their Jamboree at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police seek to identify convenience store armed robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to identify a person they believe committed the armed robbery of a convenience store. Police say they responded to an armed robbery call on August 2 at 3:55 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Officers involved in shooting on Kings Highway

Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. The primary focus is south Bossier. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KEEL Radio

Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare

Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Man Kills Self Just Hours Before Going on Trial

A Shreveport man accused of shooting his former girlfriend who is the mother of his child was due in Caddo District Court today to face trial on charges of attempted 3nd degree murder, but he did not make it to court. Police believe 32-year-old Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself...
caddoda.com

Man facing attempted murder trial kills self

A Shreveport man facing trial in Caddo District Court for allegedly shooting his former intimate partner and the mother of his child shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront casino district early today, August 22, 2022. Brandon Richardson, 32, faced trial on charges of attempted second-degree murder for the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
KTAL

Jury selection begins in Jose double murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Shreveport man charged in the 2018 deaths of a couple who gave him a ride from a local mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose in November 2018. Police say he left their burning bodies inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting

On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy