Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199 a month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing the carmaker's Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver, who said he's paid $32,000 for the service, shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk promoted constructive criticism in the past, telling people to "especially seek negative...
Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists
Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
Business Insider
How to make an NFT: A step-by-step guide to creating non-fungible tokens
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have become a multi-billion dollar asset class. Making, or minting, NFTs is the process of creating a unique digital asset that can be later sold or gifted. Prospective NFT creators should take fees, marketplaces, and blockchain networks into consideration before minting. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have...
