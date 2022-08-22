ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23

Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
CHAMBLEE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Arrest made after human remains were found in Lumpkin County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 55-year-old man in connection to human remains that were found in Lumpkin County. Charles Edward Cates Jr., of Dahlonega, has been arrested and charged with the murder. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Department...
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Mercedes-Benz Stadium marks 5th anniversary

ATLANTA — Today marks the fifth anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening its doors. In that time, the stadium and its leadership have proven to be gamechangers in the sports and entertainment industry. When Arthur M. Blank set out to build MBS, his vision was to create a world-class venue...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Georgia Sun

Milton’s newest park is a 21-acre pasture

MILTON — The city of Milton has opened its newest green space to the public – 21 acres of pasture-like terrain by the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads. The property features a parking lot large enough for horse trailers to turn around, making it yet another functional equestrian destination in Milton.
MILTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Out of Darkness Walk in Atlanta raises funds to support suicide prevention

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Georgia residents age 10 to 34, yet suicide can be prevented. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held November 6 at 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Volunteers from Georgia are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail

Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dacula man killed in Cobb County crash

A 19-year-old Dacula man was killed in a collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road in Cobb County. The crash occurred Monday, Aug. 15 at 10:11 p.m. Investigators say 19-year-old Donovan Williams, of Dacula, was traveling north on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the left lane in a 1996 white Honda Accord. The vehicle was also occupied by two passengers. At the same time a silver 2019 Honda Insight was traveling south on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the right lane.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Owner of Dirty South Diesel charged with fraud

NEWNAN — The owner of Dirty South Diesel in Newnan was arrested and charged with insurance fraud and felony theft by taking. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrest of 43-year-old Courtney Jenkins Gour, of Newnan, on Monday. She has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of felony theft by taking.
NEWNAN, GA
The Georgia Sun

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Marietta

MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide involving two 19-year-olds that occurred at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta on Saturday. Cobb County 911 dispatch received a call in reference to shots being fired at a home on Olive Springs Road at about...
MARIETTA, GA
