Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Our Lunchtime Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Delivered a Special Luxury Dining Event at a BOGO PriceDeanLand
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan Dijkhuizen
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23
Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
Best places to eat in metro Atlanta during Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is Sept. 2 through 5, and Atlanta restaurants deliver countless ways to cherish the unofficial end of summer with irresistible dishes, specials, and dancing. A variety of exciting annual events also lure thousands of guests into the city over the weekend. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game takes over...
Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
A 3-hour limit is being enforced for on-street parking in downtown Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA — Business is booming in downtown Alpharetta, which means parking in at a premium once again. The city of Alpharetta announced this week that it would be actively enforcing its three hour limit for on-street parking in the downtown Alpharetta area. The time limit applies between 7 a.m....
Arrest made after human remains were found in Lumpkin County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 55-year-old man in connection to human remains that were found in Lumpkin County. Charles Edward Cates Jr., of Dahlonega, has been arrested and charged with the murder. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Department...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Newnan takes center stage at Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble
The rich history and architecture of Newnan will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 14 through 16. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic private homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
Police search for suspect who painted a swastika in Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a person responsible for vandalizing the rainbow crosswalk in Midtown Atlanta. According to police, surveillance video shows the suspect vandalizing the crosswalk on two occasions this week. On Wednesday Aug. 17, officers responded to a...
Police investigate homicide in parking lot of Sportstime Bar and Grille in Duluth
The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a person shot call just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that resulted in the death of one man. Officers initially received a 911 call indicating that someone had been shot in the parking lot of the Sportstime Bar and Grille at 3675 Satellite Blvd in unincorporated Duluth.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium marks 5th anniversary
ATLANTA — Today marks the fifth anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening its doors. In that time, the stadium and its leadership have proven to be gamechangers in the sports and entertainment industry. When Arthur M. Blank set out to build MBS, his vision was to create a world-class venue...
Gwinnett police search for hit and run driver involved in motorcycle crash
The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS who hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider with serious injuries. On July 3, officers responded to a hit and run call at Hamilton Mill Road and Hamilton Mill Lane intersection. According to...
Milton’s newest park is a 21-acre pasture
MILTON — The city of Milton has opened its newest green space to the public – 21 acres of pasture-like terrain by the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads. The property features a parking lot large enough for horse trailers to turn around, making it yet another functional equestrian destination in Milton.
Out of Darkness Walk in Atlanta raises funds to support suicide prevention
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Georgia residents age 10 to 34, yet suicide can be prevented. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held November 6 at 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Volunteers from Georgia are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention.
Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail
Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
Dacula man killed in Cobb County crash
A 19-year-old Dacula man was killed in a collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road in Cobb County. The crash occurred Monday, Aug. 15 at 10:11 p.m. Investigators say 19-year-old Donovan Williams, of Dacula, was traveling north on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the left lane in a 1996 white Honda Accord. The vehicle was also occupied by two passengers. At the same time a silver 2019 Honda Insight was traveling south on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the right lane.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
Owner of Dirty South Diesel charged with fraud
NEWNAN — The owner of Dirty South Diesel in Newnan was arrested and charged with insurance fraud and felony theft by taking. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the arrest of 43-year-old Courtney Jenkins Gour, of Newnan, on Monday. She has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of felony theft by taking.
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Marietta
MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide involving two 19-year-olds that occurred at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta on Saturday. Cobb County 911 dispatch received a call in reference to shots being fired at a home on Olive Springs Road at about...
