Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
