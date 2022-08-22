Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
City Of Kenai Agrees To Extend Restaurant Concession Agreement At Kenai Municipal Airport
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the city manager to extend the restaurant concession agreement in the Kenai Municipal Airport for an additional year. A resolution was initially passed in August 2018 for a restaurant concession agreement with the Brothers’ Café with an additional term of two years and an opportunity to extend for three successive one-year terms pending the approval from the City Council.
kdll.org
Nikiski considers including west-side communities in new advisory group
Petitioners in Nikiski are moving forward with plans to create a local advisory planning commission, which they hope would give residents more of a voice in land management decisions in their north road community. Advisory planning commissions (APCs) are groups of appointed residents who make recommendations to the borough about...
Breaking: Charlie Pierce to resign as Kenai Borough mayor, will focus on campaigning statewide for governor
The popular mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough is resigning from that position so he can travel the state and continue campaigning for governor. Charlie Pierce broke the news on the Must Read Alaska Show with John Quick, host and producer. He said if he made the top four for...
radiokenai.com
Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce Announces Resignation
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has announced that he will resign from office to focus on running for Governor of Alaska. This news comes after his campaign finished in the top four vote getters in the regular primary where the four automatically advance to the General Election in November, which will be determined through Ranked Choice Voting. Pierce had previously committed to stepping down after the August primary. Mayor Pierce’s resignation will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radiokenai.com
Distressed Boater Rescued On Kenai River Near City Of Kenai Dock
The Kenai Public Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a boater in distress on the Kenai River near the City of Kenai Dock. The call came in on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. The Kenai Fire Department responded to the call for service to find an approximately 20-foot fiberglass...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Videos posted on social media show a scary encounter between a boat and a floatplane in Halibut Cove near Homer on Tuesday. In the videos, a floatplane can be seen moving through the water when a boat appears and starts to make tight circles around the plane. The boat looks as if it is trying to block the floatplane, and several passes appear dangerously close.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
kdll.org
Sockeye escapement on Kasilof hits record
Fish counting has wrapped for the sockeye runs on the Kenai and Kasilof rivers this summer. Over 1.5 million sockeye passed through the sonar on the river during the late Kenai River run. The escapement goal for the run set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is between 1,100,000 and 1,400,000 fish. The total escapement for that run is equal to that number minus the number of fish harvested upstream of the sonar — an average of 300,000 sockeye.
radiokenai.com
Alaska’s Winningest Active Coaches Ready For Week Three Football Face-Off
The winningest-active football coaches in Alaska will meet in 2022 on week three of the high school football season, when the Soldotna Stars host the West Valley Wolfpack at Soldotna High School on Friday, August 26th. Soldotna Head Coach Galen Brantley and West Valley’s Head Coach David DeVaughn are (based...
alaskapublic.org
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has got two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
radiokenai.com
Shayna Pritchard Memorial Volleyball Tournament Opens Friday
Volleyball teams from Barrow to Sitka are scheduled to participate in the 2022 Shayna Pritchard Memorial Volleyball Tournament at Nikiski High School. The tournament features two days of competition with pool play on Friday, August 26 and bracket play on Saturday, August 27. The Kenai Kardinals volleyball team recorded a...
radiokenai.com
Kardinal Volleyball Sweeps Season Opener
In preparation for the Shayna Pritchard Memorial Volleyball Tournament, the Kenai Kardinals and Sitka Wolves paired-up for a non-conference, season-opener in high school volleyball on Thursday at KCHS. Kenai swept the three game match 25-23, 25-20 and 25-21, each set battled to the end. Emma Beck lead the Kardinals with...
Comments / 0