therecord-online.com
County salutes Pa Wilds award winners
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County had quite the haul when the Pa Wilds organization recently recognized its annual award winners. Four of the ten, in fact, came from Clinton County so the county commissioners on Thursday gave them formal recognition through an appropriate proclamation. Those recognized included Ron...
therecord-online.com
Clinton County hires first county engineer
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired the county’s first fulltime engineer. Stephen P. Gibson was unanimously approved as the county’s Director of Planning/County Engineer, his pay established at $115,000. All three commissioners were upbeat on establishment of the new position and the...
therecord-online.com
The John Bryerton Room dedicated at the Piper Aviation Museum in Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Members of the Piper Aviation Museum board of directors Thursday dedicated a new room at the Museum to long-time volunteer, the late John Bryerton. A good crowd of Museum volunteers, local leaders and community members and members of the Bryerton family was on hand. Bryerton’s wife, Lana, and their children Lisa Lucas and Justin Bryerton, lead the Museum board of directors in cutting a ribbon to officially open the new room.
Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit
WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
wkok.com
Northumberland County ‘Biggest Little Fair’ Returns This Week
SUNBURY – The ‘Biggest Little Fair’ is back this week. The Northumberland County Fair begins today (Wednesday 9/24) through Saturday at Tall Cedar’s Grove along Seven Points Road outside Sunbury. Board Member Mary Ann Troutman says this year’s fair is highlighted by a new corn hole...
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide. According to state police, 18-year-old Mandon Watts fired several shots at a group of people earlier this month at Resurrection Cemetery in Fairfield Township. Watts was picked up on Thursday by U.S. Marshals in...
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards
Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances. Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties. The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. ...
Reported shooting in Tioga County
Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
uncoveringpa.com
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
wesb.com
Six Charged with Underaged Drinking
Six McKean County residents are facing charges for underaged drinking in Lewis Run. State Troopers responded to a noise complaint early Monday morning on Main Street, where they discovered a 20-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male from Bradford; a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male from Lewis Run; and a 19-year-old female from Duke Center consuming alcohol.
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Pa. man accused of illegally obtaining $16K in COVID-19 relief funds
WILLIAMSPORT – A Union County man has been accused of illegally receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, was charged Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud. A signed plea agreement was filed simultaneously. Bubnis is accused of claiming he...
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
wkok.com
Delays Expected in Selinsgrove for Susquehanna University Move-In
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin moving in later this week and that means some traffic delays in Selinsgrove. SU says move-in will take place this Thursday, and there will be traffic delays on University Avenue and other surrounding streets. Traffic is expected to be most congested during the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
State College
Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location
Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged with drug trafficking in Lycoming County and possessing an illegal gun. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Richard Ansley, 39, of Williamsport, distributed fentanyl on December 2, 2021, and illegally possessed a .45 caliber Glock pistol on December 6, 2021, in Lycoming County. […]
