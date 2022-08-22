ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan man sentenced for stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan man has been sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing his father to death and then dumping the body in a nearby township, authorities said. Flem Stiltner IV, 25, was sentenced Friday to 29 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Stiltner IV was initially charged with first-degree murder.
WAYNE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman

Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating fatal hit-and-run

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that took place early Friday morning. Authorities said the crash took place at about 1:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on North Chevrolet Avenue, near Begole Street. Flint police said a woman was walking north on North Chevrolet...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday. The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

False report of shooting in Flint leads to foot chase

Flint police arrested a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop while officers were investigating reports of a shooting on the city's north side. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

