Michigan man sentenced for stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan man has been sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing his father to death and then dumping the body in a nearby township, authorities said. Flem Stiltner IV, 25, was sentenced Friday to 29 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Stiltner IV was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot • Man charged in murder at BBQ • Abortion proposal nears approval
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Rapper 'Cliff Mac', real name Clifton Terry III, calls himself the ‘King of Flint’. But he's not in Flint now. The Michigan rapper is in jail and charged with ordering a hit on a Sterling Heights woman in 2020. Cliff Mac is accused of...
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman
Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
7-year-old Flint girl’s death the result of north side gang retaliation, shooter says
FLINT, MI – The fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Flint’s north side in October 2018 was the fallout of a retaliatory shooting prefaced by beef between two gangs, according to testimony Wednesday from one of the two people charged in the girl’s death. Jamil Corionte...
Uncle charged in fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy who found unsecured gun
DETROIT – A 29-year-old man is facing charges related to the death of his 5-year-old nephew who found a gun and shot himself this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Carlin McDaniel, 5, of Detroit, was in the care of his uncle when he fatally shot himself...
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
Flint police investigating fatal hit-and-run
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that took place early Friday morning. Authorities said the crash took place at about 1:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on North Chevrolet Avenue, near Begole Street. Flint police said a woman was walking north on North Chevrolet...
Mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars
"We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped.
Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday. The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
Uncle faces charges after 5-year-old boy finds unsecured gun, shoots himself in the head
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced the case against 29-year old Keon Lavell Pritchett in connection with the tragic incident at a home in the 19740 block of Oakfield Street Monday night.
False report of shooting in Flint leads to foot chase
Flint police arrested a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop while officers were investigating reports of a shooting on the city's north side. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
Saginaw man charged in 2021 homicide takes plea deal as possible juror intimidation mars brother’s trial
SAGINAW, MI — Last spring, what began as a graduation party on Saginaw’s West Side grew into a dispute between exes, then culminated with a 42-year-old man being shot dead. Two brothers ended up charged with murder in the killing, and more than a year later, their paths through the court system have diverged.
Mt. Morris Township murder case delayed as prosecutors seek missing witnesses
FLINT, MI – Missing witnesses in a Mt. Morris Township homicide case has led to the adjournment of a preliminary examination hearing scheduled nearly two years after the crime took place. Three men – Tyren Malik Latimer, James Jamar Joy and Demario Reed Crenshaw – appeared before Genesee District...
