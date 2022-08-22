ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJnBY_0hQww7IC00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Big Chicken is coming to Tennessee with the first location slated to open in Nashville!

The fast-food restaurant, co-founded by former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal in 2018, has signed a franchise agreement with a local restauranter to open ten restaurants across the Volunteer State.

“The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who’s lived in the area for over 40 years, I’m confident we’ll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga,” said local restaurateur Jim Richards.

Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville

According to a release, Richards currently owns and operates 13 Five Guys restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia.

The menu features several delicious items, including the “Big Cookie,” which is estimated to have the same circumference as an NBA basketball, multiple types of chicken sandwiches and “dirty fries.”

Big Chicken’s CEO Josh Halpern says the restaurant is excited to bring big flavors to Music City.

“Nashville is a prime market and one we’ve been excited to expand into and Knoxville and Chattanooga are incredible college town markets that we’re excited to enter as well. We look forward to supporting Jim and his team as they introduce Music City and Eastern Tennessee to BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun!”

At this time, the exact locations of the restaurants or future opening dates are not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee

Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Wilson County Fair Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Chattanooga, TN
Restaurants
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
Chattanooga, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Sports
WTVF

Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
WIS-TV

Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - A Tennessee family is leaning on faith after a 7-year-old girl was paralyzed in a freak accident while swimming. The Faulkner family believes 7-year-old Sarah Faulkner will walk again. She was hospitalized at Vanderbilt in Nashville with injuries that happened when a teenager jumped on her by accident from a 30-foot rock while she was swimming Aug. 6 at a campground in Waverly.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks

(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Debunking a misconception the doubters have about Josh Heupel and the Vols

There seems to be a major misconception about the Tennessee Vols football program going around that needs to be debunked. I’ve noticed a section of the Tennessee fan base — it could be described as a group of “old school fans” — that seems to think UT is more into having fun under head coach Josh Heupel than putting in hard work.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Alums and National Food Chain Owners Inspire Incoming Freshman With story of Hope, Success

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Clint Gray III and Emmanuel “E.J.” Reed, TSU alums and two of the three owners of a major national restaurant chain, recently inspired incoming freshmen with their message of hope and success during a ceremony on campus. The co-owners of Slim & Husky’s, the famous hip-hop pizza franchise, spoke about how a dream they had in their college dorm kicked off with a $3,000 startup money and grew into building a multi-million-dollar company with branches across the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food Restaurants#Big Chicken#Big Food#Nba#Food Drink#Wkrn#The Big Cookie
WTVF

Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview

Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring. We will be bringing you the best coverage of […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy