beckershospitalreview.com
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 states where your medical data is most likely to be breached
While states like California, Texas and Florida most often experience healthcare data breaches — not surprising given their size — Indiana leads the way based on the number of incidents per capita, according to an Aug. 24 report by researcher Comparitech. Nearly 87.2 million Hoosiers have had their...
beckershospitalreview.com
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
beckershospitalreview.com
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
beckershospitalreview.com
Task force updates statin use guidance: 3 recommendations
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its 2016 recommendations for use of statins for primary prevention of clinical cardiovascular disease, according to an Aug. 23 statement on its website. The task force made three recommendations for individuals ages 40 to 75 without clinical cardiovascular disease with low-density lipoprotein lower...
beckershospitalreview.com
Russian ransomware gang targeting healthcare organizations
Russian hackers, known as the Karakurt gang, have targeted at least four healthcare organizations in the last three months, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned Aug. 24. Five things to know about the group:. The Karakurt gang emerged in late 2021 and likely has ties to the Conti ransomware...
beckershospitalreview.com
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
beckershospitalreview.com
EMTALA covers abortion in Idaho hospitals, judge rules
A federal judge temporarily blocked a portion of an Idaho law that would criminalize medical professionals who performed abortions in medical emergencies. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Aug. 24 the state law, set to take effect Aug. 25, violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The federal law, enacted in 1986, requires that Medicare hospitals provide all patients appropriate emergency care — including medical screening, examination, stabilizing treatment and transfer, if necessary — irrespective of any state laws or mandates that apply to specific procedures.
beckershospitalreview.com
22 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
beckershospitalreview.com
NIH awards U of Alabama researcher $11.2M for heart attack tissue study
The National Institutes of Health awarded a $11.2 million, five-year grant to Jianyi Zhang, MD, PhD, to study how to restore dead tissue from a heart attack, UAB News reported. Up until an experimental procedure performed by Zhang and his colleagues, mammalian hearts had shown no ability to grow new...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study found 'polypill' cuts heart disease-related deaths by 24%
A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. The polypill consisted of three medications: a statin to reduce cholesterol, an ACE inhibitor to lower blood pressure, and aspirin to reduce blood clots.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: AI is getting good
Despite stories and opinions about the failed promise of artificial intelligence, the technology has the potential to revolutionize medicine — and society as a whole, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose wrote Aug. 24. Five years ago, the top AI story was how a machine learning tool from...
beckershospitalreview.com
UNC Health Rex to close inpatient pediatric unit
Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex will close its pediatric unit Aug. 31. "Due to the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex, we have decided to close the hospital's pediatric unit," Tom Hughes, a communications specialist at UNC Health Rex, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We plan to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds soon after."
beckershospitalreview.com
15 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 19. 1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. 2. Joanna Conley was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says
The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 states for gender equality: Health
States in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region have fewer gender disparities in several metrics, including physical health, mental health and healthcare coverage, according to an Aug. 25 analysis from U.S. News & World Report. The gender equality "health" category identifies gender disparities in three metrics: physical health, mental health, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Talent shortage makes health systems more susceptible to cyberattacks
As healthcare cybersecurity risks continue to rise, health systems are struggling to arm themselves due to a job shortage in healthcare workers, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23. According to the report, more than 1.5 million healthcare jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many of these jobs have been...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M
Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
