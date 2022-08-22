Anita Fire Chief Warns Public of T-Shirt Text Scam

(Anita) Anita Fire Chief Eric Steffenson says a few individuals in his department recently received a text message stating, “Anita Fire Department T-Shirts $10.00 off.” He says you do not click on the link; it is a scam!

“This fire department does not text anyone to sell T-shirts, and we do not sell T-Shirts to the public anyway,” said Steffenson. “Do not open the text, or you may get hacked or scammed.”

Steffenson believes another area fire department is or has dealt with the same issue. “There is no fire department in Cass County that would send the public a text asking them to buy a T-Shirt.”

Again, anyone receiving this text should delete it immediately.