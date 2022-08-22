ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Anita Fire Chief Warns Public of T-Shirt Text Scam

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Anita) Anita Fire Chief Eric Steffenson says a few individuals in his department recently received a text message stating, “Anita Fire Department T-Shirts $10.00 off.” He says you do not click on the link; it is a scam!

“This fire department does not text anyone to sell T-shirts, and we do not sell T-Shirts to the public anyway,” said Steffenson. “Do not open the text, or you may get hacked or scammed.”

Steffenson believes another area fire department is or has dealt with the same issue. “There is no fire department in Cass County that would send the public a text asking them to buy a T-Shirt.”

Again, anyone receiving this text should delete it immediately.

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County

(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Anita, IA
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
KETV.com

18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KETV.com

Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
1380kcim.com

Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants

A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
JEFFERSON, IA
KETV.com

Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge

OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fraud
kjan.com

Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant

Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
CLARINDA, IA
kjan.com

A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)

(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Auditor releases 2 Additional Filings

(Atlantic) Dave York and Julie Pollock filed papers for office, according to the Cass County Auditor’s Office. York’s filing is for the Agriculture Extension Council, and Pollock filed for a Hospital Trustee position. The complete list of filings is as follows:. District 2 Supervisor– Mark O’Brien.
CASS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1380kcim.com

Lake City Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase That Topped 100 MPH

A Lake City man faces charges after attempting to flee from law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph on Wednesday evening. The Lake City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers made contact with the subject, identified as 46-year-old Jamison Floyd Steig. Steig fled from the interaction at a low rate of speed before heading south out of town on N41. The pursuit’s pace changed substantially then, as speeds easily topped 100 mph. The chase continued south towards Glidden, where Carroll County law enforcement deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the vehicle’s tires. Steig continued for several miles until authorities forced him to stop near the 220th Street intersection. He was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County jail on multiple charges: felony eluding, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, reckless driving, open container, and several traffic violations. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Coon Rapids Police Department assisted during the pursuit.
LAKE CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak

For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GLENWOOD, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three

A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested after allegedly pointing pistol at woman

An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 10 incident in which he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at an Adel woman. Steven Douglas Trei, 72, of 421 N. Ninth St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use weapon.
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy