Effective: 2022-08-26 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 23:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Navarro The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 38.1 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is near cresting height and should crest near or just above 38.5 feet after midnight tonight. It should then fall below flood stage late Monday morning.

