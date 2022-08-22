Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
14news.com
Officials give update on Henderson mass shooting
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
14news.com
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co. ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.
14news.com
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Posey Co. woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of husband
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County woman who was accused of murdering her husband in 2018 has reached a plea deal. The sheriff’s office arrested Peggy Higginson, of Wadesville, in 2018. She was accused of killing her husband, Troy Higginson, in a deadly domestic dispute shooting. Deputies...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
14news.com
Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car. Deputies say they started following the vehicle Tuesday night. They say the driver had made several traffic violations in the area of St. George Road and Hitch and Peters Road.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A mass shooting in Henderson left two people dead and two others hurt. It happened at a homeless shelter. Authorities say the suspect is in custody. Authorities say one person is dead after a semi rolled over in Dubois County. The road was closed for about eight hours.
14news.com
Officials: 2 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Henderson; Suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired on Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night. The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30 p.m. Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others...
14news.com
Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation in Muhlenberg County landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Park Street in Central City. Officials say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Hamilton County Superior Court alleges negligence against four parties. The suit is filed against the United States Soccer Federation, the United States Youth Soccer Association, the Indiana Soccer Association and Haley Osborne’s former coach Jeremy Tudela. [PREVIOUS: Former youth...
14news.com
Newburgh Police looking for restaurant break-in suspect
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh Police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect who broke into The Landing Restaurant. They say it happened Tuesday around 2:40 a.m. Police say the suspect is a man around 18-21-years-old with the thin build. They say he more than likely has cuts to his hands.
14news.com
Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a home and car were possibly hit by bullets overnight. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Loeb Street. Officers say they found shell casings in the area. Victims reported a car and house were shot. Police say no one was hurt.
14news.com
Rape charge dismissed against former KWC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A rape charge against a former assistant coach for Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team has been dismissed. In May of 2021, Cardell McFarland was arrested in Evansville on a rape charge. However, court records show the charge was dismissed in August. A link on...
14news.com
Crews spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Providence. Officials with the Public Works Department say they’ll get underway around 7 p.m. Experts say the best way to get rid of mosquitos is to get rid of standing water, keep your yard neat...
14news.com
Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
Comments / 0