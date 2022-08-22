Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Florida, including the following county, Columbia. * WHEN...Until 915 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake City and Watertown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Baker County through 900 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sanderson, or 14 miles north of Raiford, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Sanderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Baker County through 900 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sanderson, or 14 miles north of Raiford, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Sanderson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
