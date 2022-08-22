Effective: 2022-08-26 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Florida, including the following county, Columbia. * WHEN...Until 915 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake City and Watertown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO