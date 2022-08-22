Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM SANITATION RATES COULD GO UP
Sanitation customers in Brenham may see their rates go up. In a letter sent out this week to customers, City of Brenham Public Works Director Dane Rau said the city received a request from Brannon Industrial Group (BIG) about needed rate increases across the board, averaging 13-15 percent, for residential and commercial sanitation services, which include collection, disposal and recycling services.
kwhi.com
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO PERFORM WATER SYSTEM MAINTENANCE BEGINNING SEPT. 1
The City of Brenham public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system beginning next month. From September 1-30, the system will adjust from using chloramine to free chlorine. The city says the conversion is for routine maintenance and is designed to sustain clean water and minimize the potential for harmful bacteria in the water system. While there are no signs of bacteriological contamination in the water system, the maintenance period will be used to prevent nitrifying bacteria and biofilm from forming.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD ADOPTS REAPPRAISAL PLAN
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors adopted the 2023-24 reappraisal plan on Tuesday. Appraisal districts are required to have a biennial reappraisal plan, which lays out certain activities that must be performed when reappraisals are done. Those activities include defining market areas, identifying and updating property characteristics affecting value in market areas, and applying conclusions from an appraisal model to individual properties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. CLERK REMINDS PROPERTY OWNERS OF FREE FRAUD ALERT PROGRAM
The Washington County Clerk’s Office invites local property owners to sign up for a free program that can notify them of possible property fraud. County Clerk Beth Rothermel says 322 people to date have signed up for the service, which is offered through a partnership between the county and Edoc Technologies. The program notifies users within 24 hours of when a deed, mortgage, lien or other land record with their registered name on it is recorded into the county’s official public records.
kwhi.com
ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICERS TO THE RESCUE
Recently, Brenham Animal Control received a call from Scott Martin out of College Station. He was upset because his elderly parents who live on Highway 290 in Washington County needed help. Their large elderly dog Grizzly, a sheepdog mix, had gotten himself stuck in the mud of a dried-up pond. After calming him down and getting the information for his parents, Animal Control called Officers Meagan Mc Carrell and Lauren Roese, who were out finishing up a prior call. They immediately jumped to action and notified Cheri Martin, the mother of Scott Martin, that they were on their way.
kwhi.com
‘THE REAL TEXAS GUN SHOW’ SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN BRENHAM
Local and area residents will be able to buy, sell and trade firearms this weekend at “The Real Texas Gun Show” in Brenham. The gun show will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fireman’s Training Center.
kwhi.com
BLINN BECOMES NATIONAL CENTER FOR CONSTRUCTION EDUCATION ACCREDITED TRAINING SPONSOR
The Blinn College District’s welding and construction trades programs have been recognized for their expertise and commitment to excellence by being designated a National Center for Construction Education (NCCER) Accredited Training Sponsor (ATS). This status allows Blinn to offer more dual credit opportunities to area high schools, preparing students...
RELATED PEOPLE
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER HOLDING 3RD ANNUAL “AIRING OF THE QUILTS”
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to their third annual “Airing of the Quilts.”. The “Airing of the Quilts” is going to be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10am-3pm on Main Street in Chappell Hill. The event features special exhibits, patriotic quilts,...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER TAILGATE FUNDRAISER MARKS BEGINNING OF FOOTBALL SEASON
Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham drew large crowds Thursday night for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Tailgate Party. The event brought out hundreds to show their support for local schools and their favorite sports teams while raising money for Chamber programs. Guests enjoyed a tailgate-style dinner, tables...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
kwhi.com
‘CLEAR THE SHELTERS’ SATURDAY AT BRENHAM PET ADOPTION CENTER
Families looking to make a difference in the life of an animal at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center have a great opportunity to do so this weekend. The “Clear the Shelters” adoption event will take place at the adoption center tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will offer fee-waived adoptions, snow cones, giveaways and a dog trainer onsite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BACK-TO-SCHOOL STUDENT MEAL RATES
Brenham ISD’s director of child nutrition services will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Kasandra Davis will discuss back-to-school meal rates for students. The program can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM 101.7...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
fox26houston.com
Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING RASH OF VEHICLE BURGLARIES
The Brenham Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins reported Tuesday night. Officers responded on Wednesday to five different locations around town in response to calls for motor vehicle burglaries that had taken place overnight. Between the locations, police say there were approximately 20 vehicles that the suspects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
FINAL NAVASOTA ‘SOUNDS OF SUMMER’ CONCERT FRIDAY
The “Sounds of Summer” concert series in downtown Navasota concludes tomorrow (Friday) night. The Tejano group Ser Fiel will entertain crowds on the grounds of Navasota City Hall, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Entry to the concert is free. Guests can also look forward to food and drink vendors,...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE LOOKNG FOR SUSPECTS IN RESTAURANT BURGLARY
The Navasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two suspects that broke into a local barbecue restaurant. The burglary occurred at Best Things Smoking located at 1221 La Salle Street in Navasota. The owner, Mark McGinty, told police that sometime after 4am Sunday morning...
Comments / 0