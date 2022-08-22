Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern hires Greensburg native Collin Rigney as new athletic director
Greensburg native Collin Rigney is Southwestern Elementary School’s new assistant principal and he will serve as the school system’s new athletic director. “(Collin) had the athletic director piece but his background in elementary education, some of his answers showed he could answer the assistant principal questions. He had that elementary piece in his background,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards after Wednesday’s special school board meeting to announce the hiring. “He really kind of developed that position through his interview. He was outstanding. He comes from a great family in athletics and was an athlete himself.”
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana Business Donates Navy Beans for Upcoming Festival in Rising Sun
The annual fall festival takes place September 16-17. L-R: Mike Northcutt, City of Rising Sun, Project Manager & Navy Bean Fall Festival Co-Coordinator;. Kendal Miller, Ohio County Tourism, Executive Director; Jim McDaniel, Ohio County Tourism, Board President; Debbie Thomason, Director of the Education Center of Rising Sun; and Jane Angst, Ohio County Community Foundation, Executive Director are shown with the Navy Beans provided by N.K. Hurst Company of Zionsville, IN. Photo provided.
linknky.com
Lassing Pointe Golf Course to partially close in October for renovations
Boone County golf courses are getting a facelift with some help from Augusta, Georgia. Boone County Golf announced a project to renovate bunkers and tee complexes at Lassing Pointe Golf Course, in a press release on Monday. Other recent projects have included the renovation and expansion of the Boone Links...
shelbycountypost.com
Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA
The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Another Indiana victim of E. coli at Wendy’s
Kendall Hyde of WXIX reports that Lawrenceburg man spent five days in the emergency room with extreme complications from what doctors say was E. coli from eating romaine lettuce at Wendy’s. Every weekend, Terry and Nancy Henkenberns go to the grocery and wrap up their trip with a $5...
ripleynews.com
Lady Raider volleyball goes 1-1
South Ripley volleyball faced off against a new sectional nemesis on the road before coming home to take on a conference opponent as the Lady Raiders split two early week contests. Monday night saw the green and white go to future Class 2A Sectional 45 host Hauser and the Lady...
falmouthoutlook.com
County native remembered as fun-loving, full of life
According to Kelly Meadors, her brother Nick Carr enjoyed being on the water. He loved water--and adventure--so much that he bought a boat earlier this year. That boat started drifting away from its mooring Saturday night, August 6, and Carr hopped back onto the dock to pull it back so he could fully untie it.
eaglecountryonline.com
New Alsace American Legion Post 452
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season.
linknky.com
No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school
Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
eaglecountryonline.com
Party at Trav's Moving It's "Horror Hike" to West Harrison
The attraction will now be on the same site as the Horror House. (Greendale, Ind.) - Party at Trav's has announced the relocation of its Horror Hike. For the past 10 years, the annual Halloween attraction has been located in Greendale. However, a move to West Harrison will bring the Horror Hike to the same location Horror House, Party at Trav's indoor haunted house.
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Eaton Register Herald
Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer
EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
953wiki.com
Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges
All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
WRBI Radio
West Nile Virus detected in Decatur County
— Decatur County Health Department officials say three pools of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes have been identified in the county. There has been a recent increase in West Nile Virus activity in Indiana, and it is expected that more cases will be identified in the area throughout the rest of the summer and until the first hard frost.
WISH-TV
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Whiteland high school student in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A person was arrested in the Thursday morning shooting death of a 16-year-old sophomore at Whiteland Community High School, Greenwood Police Department said in a statement. Temario Stokes Jr. was shot and killed while waiting for a school bus in Greenwood. Greenwood Police Department did...
