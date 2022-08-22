A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional

Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood.

Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property.

Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing a lot with Calacal’s home in mid-May.

“We looked at this as a win-win situation,” Calacal said at a press conference.

He recently moved to Meridian from California, specifically purchasing the home because it had RV hookups so he could rent part of the lot to someone like Decker. Calacal did not check with the city before renting the spot out to Decker.

According to Decker, her problems with Meridian came the day after she moved in.

Bob Belden, a lawyer for The Institute for Justice, who is representing Decker and Calacal, said that the issue comes from Meridian’s blanket ban on anyone living in a tiny home on wheels outside of an RV park, regardless of the home’s safety. According to Decker, there are other tiny homes in Calacal’s neighborhood. The city code specifically bans living in “mobile tiny houses” or “recreational vehicles” unless in a specified RV park.

The lawsuit is specifically asking the court to declare that section 11-3A-20 of the city code prohibiting people from living in tiny homes parked in residential areas violates the Idaho Constitution.

“When asked why Chasidy and Robert were being enforced against so aggressively while other, similar potential code violations nearby were being ignored, the code enforcement officer mentioned explicitly the fact that Robert was new to town, specifically from California, and that Chasidy had just arrived, too,” Belden said at a press conference on Tuesday.

A day after she moved in, Decker had a city code enforcement officer at her door, giving her 10 days to find a new place to live.

After asking for advice and help on a tiny house Facebook group, Decker turned to the press to tell her story. After an article was published in the Idaho Statesman, Meridian extended the deadline, giving Decker until Aug. 1 to find a new place to stay. According to Belden, a few days after the story about Decker was published, code enforcement officer Anthony Negrete issued trivial parking citations to Decker and Calacal — carrying up to $1,000 in daily fines. Dan Alban, an attorney for The Institute for Justice on the case said the citations received were for use of a recreational vehicle as a residence or living quarters, which violates UVC section 11-3A-20.

“Several weeks later, the same code enforcement officer who wrote those citations, confronted Chasidy here in front of the home before 7 in the morning and berated her about the story,” Belden said at the press conference. “He didn’t like the way that it made him look and the way that it made the city look.”

Now, despite owning a tiny home, Decker faces homelessness.

“This is the biggest challenge I think I’ve ever faced in my whole life. The whole reason I went tiny was for three reasons, flexibility, stability, and affordability,” Decker said. “My grandfather, when he passed away left a little inheritance and this was his gift to me to ensure that I would always have a roof over my head no matter what happens.”

Decker has looked into every RV park in the Treasure Valley and they all have a two- or three-year waiting list. Even if there were spaces available, Decker said that every park she talked to did not accept tiny homes.

Decker is now staying with friends. She has two pets, a dog and a cat, who are separated and displaced as Decker seeks stability.

The city of Meridian declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.